Seconds Time Frame EA
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
This Expert Advisor creates charts with seconds Time Frames, that can be customized to any value.
Inputs:
- Option to load history, allowing analysis of past candles.
- Can be used with indicators.
- It can be used for any asset from any broker.
- The charts created are opened automatically and updated in real time.
Inputs:
Seconds -> How many seconds will the Time Frame be.
Candles History -> How many candles will be loaded on the chart.
Custom Symbol Suffix -> The suffix for the chart to be generated.
Custom Symbol Origin -> The original asset. Leave blank to get the asset from the chart it is in.
Show Ident. Label -> Shows an identification label with the Time Frame in the generated chart.
Label Color -> Labels text color.