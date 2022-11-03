Chart Mirror Server MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 August 2023
- Activations: 5
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another Metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template.
This is the Metatrader 5 Server, it can work with Metatrader 4 or 5 Client versions:
Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88649
Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88650
Details of how it works in the video.
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