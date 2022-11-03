Chart Mirror Server MT5

This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another Metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template.

This is the Metatrader 5 Server, it can work with Metatrader 4 or 5 Client versions:

Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88649

Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88650

Details of how it works in the video.



