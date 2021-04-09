Lisek Levels EA

4.4

Simple but powerfull Trend and Hedge EA for Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator.

1. Download Lisek Levels and Channels Indicator.

2. Backtest and optimize in Strategy Tester.

3. For Agressive Tick Mode set your Chart to M1 Time Frame.

4. To speed up Strategy Tester, set "Show Info" to false !

5. After backtesting, it’s important to analyse the test results (best profit and smallest drawdown).

6. Test your EA settings on Demo Account.

Happy Trading !!!


Reviews 8
silvaiv90
16
silvaiv90 2023.11.23 01:47 
 

Não consigo configurar o mesmo para aumentar a quantidade de lotes. Tem essa opção de aumentar os lotes para ele fazer as entradas ?

Wang Wang Yu
194
Wang Wang Yu 2022.02.09 11:44 
 

Can according to the index "Lisek Levels and channel indicator" of how empty single open, set up check surplus and stop.

29mt4
122
29mt4 2021.07.19 22:51 
 

As the author mentions:Simple and powerful EA! If the "close button" is added,it will become perfect:)

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silvaiv90
16
silvaiv90 2023.11.23 01:47 
 

Não consigo configurar o mesmo para aumentar a quantidade de lotes. Tem essa opção de aumentar os lotes para ele fazer as entradas ?

Cristian Mihail Pauna
13168
Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.29 06:15 
 

Negative feedback!

Darius Hans Lischka
19768
Reply from developer Darius Hans Lischka 2022.10.13 21:20
maybe some justification?
r_ober_t
142
r_ober_t 2022.05.11 21:34 
 

It works ok, reliable, still I’m trying, I will update when I finish testing it for two weeks at least

Wang Wang Yu
194
Wang Wang Yu 2022.02.09 11:44 
 

Can according to the index "Lisek Levels and channel indicator" of how empty single open, set up check surplus and stop.

s466as799
37
s466as799 2021.11.26 18:39 
 

Прошу перезалить индикатор, есть какая то ошибка, индикатор либо конфликтует с другими, либо есть ошибка, он встаёт на график как то не всегда!

ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.09.24 00:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

29mt4
122
29mt4 2021.07.19 22:51 
 

As the author mentions:Simple and powerful EA! If the "close button" is added,it will become perfect:)

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:20 
 

Good job.

Darius Hans Lischka
19768
Reply from developer Darius Hans Lischka 2021.05.10 20:07
Thank You !!!
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