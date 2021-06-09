Lisek ATR Levels
- Indicators
-
Darius Hans LischkaI am a professional software developer in Germany and Switzerland with over 30 years of experience.
My focus is the hardware-related programming of embedded systems, robots and machine control.
Very good knowledge of C / C ++ / C # and .NET, Python, Java and others.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 June 2021
Are you looking for ATR Levels, ATR Trend, ATR Support and Resistance Indicators ?
Now you have all in one !!!
Info on your chart is showing you:
- where current price and levels are,
- what is current trend and signals.
Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek ATR Indicator.
There are many ways to trade with Lisek ATR Indicator:
- Trade Support and Resistance Levels.
- Trade pullbacks (Range trading).
- Trade breakouts.
- Trade reversals.
- Take profit or set stop-loss based on ATR Levels.
- Trail your stop-loss based on ATR Levels.
Happy Trading !!!
Rating is true, the practicality is simple.