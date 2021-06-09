Lisek ATR Levels

5

Are you looking for ATR Levels, ATR Trend, ATR Support and Resistance Indicators ?

Now you have all in one !!! 

Info on your chart is showing you:

  • where current price and levels are,
  • what is current trend and signals.

Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek ATR Indicator.

There are many ways to trade with Lisek ATR Indicator:

  • Trade Support and Resistance Levels.
  • Trade pullbacks (Range trading).
  • Trade breakouts.
  • Trade reversals.
  • Take profit or set stop-loss based on ATR Levels.
  • Trail your stop-loss based on ATR Levels.

    Happy Trading !!!


    Reviews 5
    Abraham Correa
    4751
    Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:01 
     

    Rating is true, the practicality is simple.

    Nina Duvenage
    58
    Nina Duvenage 2023.06.02 17:24 
     

    Спасибо!

    sunhuanhuana
    106
    sunhuanhuana 2023.03.10 01:43 
     

    very good ， Nice work

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    Abraham Correa
    4751
    Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:01 
     

    Rating is true, the practicality is simple.

    Dhany Esperanza
    777
    Dhany Esperanza 2024.05.22 10:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Nina Duvenage
    58
    Nina Duvenage 2023.06.02 17:24 
     

    Спасибо!

    sunhuanhuana
    106
    sunhuanhuana 2023.03.10 01:43 
     

    very good ， Nice work

    ThorstenKock
    2584
    ThorstenKock 2021.06.13 20:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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