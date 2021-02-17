Lisek Multi MA

5

Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek Moving Average Indicator.

There are many ways to trade with Lisek Moving Average Indicator:

  • Trend continuation (Trend trading).
  • Trade pullbacks (Range trading).
  • Trade breakouts.
  • Trade reversals.
  • Take profits or set stop-loss based on your MA.


Moving Averages are a frequently used technical indicator in forex trading, especially over 10, 50, 100, and 200 periods.

Moving Averages are lagging indicators, which means they don't predict where price is going, they are only providing data on where price has been.

Moving Averages, and the associated strategies, tend to work best in strongly trending markets.


Set in your Chart Window Properties to Chart in foreground.

Happy Trading !!!



Reviews 2
rizkyxrick
369
rizkyxrick 2021.09.15 22:58 
 

greaattss

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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rizkyxrick
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rizkyxrick 2021.09.15 22:58 
 

greaattss

ThorstenKock
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ThorstenKock 2021.05.18 18:20 
 

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