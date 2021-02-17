Lisek Multi MA

Search for an entry with low risk for trading by Lisek Moving Average Indicator.

There are many ways to trade with Lisek Moving Average Indicator:

Trend continuation (Trend trading).

Trade pullbacks (Range trading).

Trade breakouts.

Trade reversals.

Take profits or set stop-loss based on your MA.



Moving Averages are a frequently used technical indicator in forex trading, especially over 10, 50, 100, and 200 periods.

Moving Averages are lagging indicators, which means they don't predict where price is going, they are only providing data on where price has been.

Moving Averages, and the associated strategies, tend to work best in strongly trending markets.





Set in your Chart Window Properties to Chart in foreground.

Happy Trading !!!







