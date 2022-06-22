Get Set Go

Get Set Go! Able to generate set parameter by itself, and get the most profitable setting for you.

It will according to your broker data, spread, account leverage to calculate your own profitable setting.

It can apply to all products of your broker provide, and told you the approximate return and require account balance of different products.

Get Set Go! is a H1 trend base EA with martingale, It's using SMA as trend indicator and only buy on correct trend.

*** The strategy is simple enough to make you understand what this EA doing ***

Key Features:

  • Generate profitable set parameters.
  • Keep calculate highest profit setting every millisecond.
  • Show approximate return and require account balance of different setting.
  • Apply to all products of your broker provide.

How to use:

  1. Set the chart timeframe to H1, and drag the EA on it.
  2. Set Inputs > "Trade Mode" to "Stop First Order".
  3. Press "OK" button, and wait for the setting calculation.
  4. Choose the "Balance" you can afford (your account currency), and the "Return" you accept.
  5. Ensure the modelling quality, please go to History Center to download the back test currency data once.
  6. Use first 6 parameters, and back test the EA.
  7. If the result is match your expectation, then apply to your chart EA, and set "Trade Mode" to "Buy and Sell"

Setting:

  • H1 Learning Unit
  • H1 Leaning Period
  • H1 Skipping Period
  • MA Period
  • Trade Mode 
  • Grid Pip
  • Breakeven Grid
  • Profit Grid
  • Max Orders
  • Auto MM = 0 use minimum lot to start, otherwise use this value over your balance to scale up the lot size. 
  • Magic Number
  • Font Size
  • Font Color


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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