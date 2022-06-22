Get Set Go! Able to generate set parameter by itself, and get the most profitable setting for you.

It will according to your broker data, spread, account leverage to calculate your own profitable setting.

It can apply to all products of your broker provide, and told you the approximate return and require account balance of different products.

Get Set Go! is a H1 trend base EA with martingale, It's using SMA as trend indicator and only buy on correct trend.

*** The strategy is simple enough to make you understand what this EA doing ***

Key Features:

Generate profitable set parameters.

Keep calculate highest profit setting every millisecond.

Show approximate return and require account balance of different setting.

and require account balance of different setting. Apply to all products of your broker provide.

How to use:

Set the chart timeframe to H1, and drag the EA on it. Set Inputs > "Trade Mode" to "Stop First Order". Press "OK" button, and wait for the setting calculation. Choose the "Balance" you can afford (your account currency), and the "Return" you accept. Ensure the modelling quality, please go to History Center to download the back test currency data once. Use first 6 parameters, and back test the EA. If the result is match your expectation, then apply to your chart EA, and set "Trade Mode" to "Buy and Sell"

Setting:

H1 Learning Unit

H1 Leaning Period

H1 Skipping Period

MA Period

Trade Mode

Grid Pip

Breakeven Grid

Profit Grid

Max Orders

Auto MM = 0 use minimum lot to start, otherwise use this value over your balance to scale up the lot size.

Magic Number

Font Size

Font Color



