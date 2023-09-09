Quantum Pulse EA

Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA 

This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullback trades.

Experience the next level of automated trading with Quantum Pulse EA, your ultimate companion on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Engineered for precision and performance, Quantum Pulse EA empowers you to navigate the markets with confidence.

  • Advanced Algorithms: Harness cutting-edge technology for optimized trade decisions.
  • 24/5 Trading: Automate your trading strategies and execute trades seamlessly throughout the trading week.
  • Multi-Platform Compatibility: Primarily designed for MT4 but also compatible with MT5, ensuring flexibility and versatility in your trading.
  • Risk Management: Built-in features to protect your investments and maximize gains.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up and manage, designed for traders of all levels.

Join the future of trading automation. Elevate your portfolio with Quantum Pulse EA today!


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Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
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