EzForex Telegram Notifier

5

Telegram Notifier is a simple and powerful utility which sends notification, news from MT4 to Telegram channel and group.

WHO WILL NEED THIS UTILITY

1. EA Sellers who want to manage automatically their private channel and chat group.
2. Signal Providers who want to send the signals, reports and news to the channel or chat group.

CORE FEATURES

1. Can use with View Account and not need to enable the Auto Trading button.
2. Track orders by the second interval instead of the market tick to optimize EA performance.
3. Automatically notify executed/profit/loss orders.
4. Automatically/manually notify the daily/weekly/monthly profit report.
5. Notify automatically/manually the economic news by importance level (INPROGRESS).
6. Fully customize all message templates, emojis, and languages.
7. Track orders by comments or magic numbers.
8. Grouping profit/loss orders by comments or magic numbers in the report.
9. Support better UI/UX ever.
10. Regularly update new features.

INSTALLATION

1. Set up your Telegram bot

  • Step 1. Find telegram bot named "@botfarther", he will help you with creating and managing your bot.
  • Step 2. Print “/help” and you will see all possible commands that the botfather can operate.
  • Step 3. To create a new bot type “/newbot” or click on it. Follow instructions he given and create a new name to your bot. If you are making a bot only for experimentation, as it has to be a unique name, you can use namespace your bot by placing your name before it in its username. By the way, its screen name can be anything you like.
  • Step 4. Get new generated token: 270485614:AAHfiqxxx

2. Create channel/chat group

  • In Telegram application, choose "New Channel".
  • Input the channel name, photo and choose "Create".
  • Add your created bot to the channel and set the "Administrator" role for it.

3. Get the channel/chat group ID

  • Go to web elegram org
  • Click on your channel
  • Look at the URL and find the part that looks like c12xx_178yy
  • Remove the underscore and after c12xx
  • Remove the prefixed letter 121xx
  • Prefix with a -100 so -10012xx
  • That's your channel id.

4. Allow Telegram API Web Request

  • In MT4 application, click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors tab
  • Check the Allow WebRequest for listed URL
  • Add new URL: "api[.]telegram[.]org"

TEMPLATE SUPPORT

You can change the telegram message by template definition. We have some kind of message templates:

  • Executed/profit/loss order message template.
  • Daily/weekly/monthly profit report message template.
  • News message template.

1. HTML

<b>bold</b>, <strong>bold</strong>
<i>italic</i>, <em>italic</em>
<u>underline</u>, <ins>underline</ins>
<s>strikethrough</s>, <strike>strikethrough</strike>, <del>strikethrough</del>
<b>bold <i>italic bold <s>italic bold strikethrough</s> <u>underline italic bold</u></i> bold</b>
<a href="tg://user?id=123456789">inline</a>
<code>inline</code>
<pre>pre-formatted</pre>
<pre><code class="language-python">pre</code></pre>

2. Emojis

  • You can get the Emoji Unicode by this website: unicode.org/emoji/charts/full-emoji-list.html
  • Copy your emoji U+1F600 U+1F601 U+1F61A and paste it to the template.

3. Variables

Use the template variables will help you to flexibly change the order of the text, language...

Orders/Profit/Loss Orders Notification template variables:

Variable Description
_NAME_ Telegram Name
_TICKET_ Ticket Id
_SYMBOL_ USDUJP, AUDUDS...
_TYPE_ BUY STOP, SELL STOP...
_PROFIT_ Profit in currency
_PERCENTAGE_ Profit in percentage
_BALANCE_
Account balance
_PIPS_ Profit in PIPS
_LOTS_ Lot size
_OP_ Open price
_OT_ Open time
_CP_ Close price
_CT_ Close time
_TP_ Take profit
_SL_ Stop loss
_MN_ Magic number
_EXPIRATION_ Expiration time
_COMMENT_ Comment
_COMMISSION_ Commission
_SWAP_ Swap

Automatic report template variables:

Variable Description
_TB_ Total balance
_TP_ Total profit in currency
_TPCT_ Total profit in percentage
_GROUP_ Report body item group
_PROFIT_ Report body item profit in currency
_PCT_ Report body item profit in percentage

CUSTOMER SERVICE

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact me via Telegram or MQL5 Messenger.

Reviews 1
spark021
72
spark021 2021.12.21 04:12 
 

I am wondering why this telegram alert is not on the top 1 in mql5 markets ?? because it should be . I really want to thanks Khanh for its perfect product . We are waiting for next update for news notification. Best wishes 🥳

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
SmartFastTrade AI
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Utilities
Transform Your Trading with SmartFastTrade AI: Speed and Ease at Your Fingertips! Introduction Are you a trader struggling with slow order execution? Do you want a tool that can assist you in making quick and accurate trading decisions? If yes, then SmartFastTrade AI is the answer to all your trading needs. With its unique combination of speed, user-friendliness, and advanced features, SmartFastTrade AI will help you unlock your full trading potential. Let's delve deeper into why this innovativ
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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spark021
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spark021 2021.12.21 04:12 
 

I am wondering why this telegram alert is not on the top 1 in mql5 markets ?? because it should be . I really want to thanks Khanh for its perfect product . We are waiting for next update for news notification. Best wishes 🥳

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