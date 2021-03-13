Draco EA

Draco is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for gauging future price momentum and determines areas of support and resistance.  It also looks at two additional TF’s (M5 and M15) to triple check signals for trade management.  After complex automatic analysis, it will then open and close trades based on candlestick bar ranges and top and bottom prices. 
 
The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. It can be used on all pairs, BUT recommended is EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY at M30 time frame.  Important: EA makes decisions on opening and closing of trades on signals from indicators and real time bar pricing and history.  There is a hard SL and “target” TP and BE.  EA will do its best at reading signals and closing trades without hitting those values – especially the SL.  But the SL is there regardless for account protection.
  
Risk is default at 5% (medium), but can be increased to your comfort level.  Development was done at 25% risk which produced a significant increase in ROI, but DD’s up to 80%.  So, I do not recommend this high of setting.  Signal will be at 5% (medium risk).  Or, you can use fixed lots.

Set files for recommended pairs in comment section.  EA Draco is not overly sensitive to spreads or latency speed with Broker in order to execute trades.  However, the tighter the spread and fastest ping is obviously better.  Back Test results were from worse case of up to 20 spread (variable), up to 5 slippage and 100ms Latency. 
 
Normal Disclaimer for new traders:  Trading foreign currency exchange on margin and with an Expert Advisor carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Live signal monitoring of the EA Draco:


Features

- Does not use dangerous methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.);
- Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit (target) protecting your Deposit;
- Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY at M30 time frame.  But, will publish more shortly.
- Can hedge or multi trade based on extreme volatility.  But not a common occurrence.

Characteristics

- Magic Number – use set files, but make sure they do not match any other EA’s you may run in the same terminal
- Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator parameters – use set files (do not change)
- TP target/SL/Trailing – use set file or update to your liking
- MM Amount for a new position (Risk %) – leave at default 5 or adjust to your risk tolerance.  Or set to 0 MM and put in your fixed lot size;
- Maximum position amount (lot size) – default is 100;
- Trading Ranges – all optimized already, but if you want the EA to trade within certain TF or pips, you may change.  Changes in these will greatly affect performance good or bad.
- Modify or replace stops/trades – set at true for default;
- Open bar delay in minutes – no restrictions as default

Please feel free to perform your own back test by downloading the Demo.  Support for EA:


Note: the EA may not trade every day.  Check performance in back testing.  Also, this is a LONG TERM strategy.  There will be good and bad weeks.


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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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