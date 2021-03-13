Octans EA

Octans is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the combination of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Commodity Channel Index indicators for opening trades and the Heiken Ashi indicator and Bollinger Bands Range to close.  This is a market entry trading system with fixed Stop Loss, target Take Profit while attempting to close trades on signals.  The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. Recommended pairs are in the Comment section.    

Octans is not overly sensitive to spreads or latency speed with Broker in order to execute trades.  However, the tighter the spread and fastest ping is obviously better.  Back Test results were from worse case of up to 10 spread (variable), up to 5 slippage and 100ms Latency. 

Normal Disclaimer for new traders:  Trading foreign currency exchange on margin and with an Expert Advisor carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.  Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Live signal monitoring:

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/ signals/908127

 

Features

  • Does not use dangerous methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.);
  • Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit (target) protecting your Deposit;
  • Recommended pairs: Only use set files attached in the Comment section

Characteristics

  • Magic Number – use set file or change to anything up to 6 characters
  • Opening trade: CCI/Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator parameters – use set file (do not change)
  • TP target/SL/Trailing – use set file (or change if you know what you are doing)
  • Closing trade: Heiken Ashi/BBR parameters – use set file (do not change)
  • MM Amount for a new position (Risk %) – default 5% or adjust to your risk tolerance.  Or set to 0 MM and put in your fixed lot size;
  • Maximum position amount (lot size) – default is 100;
  • Trading Ranges – all optimized already, but if you want the EA to trade within certain TF or pips, you may change.  Changes in these will greatly affect performance good or bad.
  • Modify or replace stops/trades – set at true for default;

Please feel free to perform your own back test by downloading the Demo.  Support for EA:

Telegram: https://t.me/constellationEA

Note: the EA may not trade every day.  Check performance in back testing.  Also, this is a LONG TERM strategy.  There will be good and bad weeks.


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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Gemini EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4.5 (2)
Experts
NEW VERSION of Gemini:   Changes with signal combinations, SL/TP values and amount of pairs and TF’s available.   Please make sure you download V 1.1 and ONLY use set files for each pair and TF given!   Signal has been updated with this new version. Gemini  is a complex Expert Advisor that uses Awesome Oscillator closing bar price, ATR Ranges and Bar Pattern combinations for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on Bollinger Band Width Ratio’s.   Though the algorithms are consta
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Sirius EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4.5 (2)
Experts
Sirius  is a simple Expert Advisor that uses Price Action level conditions from the MACD Indicator for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on TEMA and BBWR.   Though the algorithms are constantly monitoring the opening and closing of trades, the TP and SL will close on signals and ATR range with possible BE or trailing.   The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. Recommended pairs are listed below.      Working on ot
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Procyon EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
4 (1)
Experts
Procyon  is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the combination of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , Candle Patterns and a relatively new Reflex Indicators to identify Spinning Top Candles in Bullish or Bearish patterns.   The EA has a hard, fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.   Even though the win rate is a little more than 50 percent, the SL is about half of the TP.   So, you will have trades float in high positive sometimes.   Recommended pairs and time frames are located in the Comment section.       
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Draco EA
Peter Roy Sorenson
Experts
Draco is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator for gauging future price momentum and determines areas of support and resistance.  It also looks at two additional TF’s (M5 and M15) to triple check signals for trade management.  After complex automatic analysis, it will then open and close trades based on candlestick bar ranges and top and bottom prices.    The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. It c
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Stephanie Nicole Chavez
1332
Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2021.07.25 20:52 
 

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Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2021.06.09 06:18 
 

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BlueDot
936
BlueDot 2021.03.28 21:00 
 

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Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.03.15 10:56 
 

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