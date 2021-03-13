Octans is an automated Expert Advisor that uses the combination of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Commodity Channel Index indicators for opening trades and the Heiken Ashi indicator and Bollinger Bands Range to close. This is a market entry trading system with fixed Stop Loss, target Take Profit while attempting to close trades on signals. The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. Recommended pairs are in the Comment section.

Octans is not overly sensitive to spreads or latency speed with Broker in order to execute trades. However, the tighter the spread and fastest ping is obviously better. Back Test results were from worse case of up to 10 spread (variable), up to 5 slippage and 100ms Latency.

Normal Disclaimer for new traders: Trading foreign currency exchange on margin and with an Expert Advisor carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results .

Live signal monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/en/ signals/908127

Features

Does not use dangerous methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.);

Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit (target) protecting your Deposit;

Recommended pairs: Only use set files attached in the Comment section

Characteristics

Magic Number – use set file or change to anything up to 6 characters

Opening trade: CCI/Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Indicator parameters – use set file (do not change)

TP target/SL/Trailing – use set file (or change if you know what you are doing)

Closing trade: Heiken Ashi/BBR parameters – use set file (do not change)

MM Amount for a new position (Risk %) – default 5% or adjust to your risk tolerance. Or set to 0 MM and put in your fixed lot size;

Maximum position amount (lot size) – default is 100;

Trading Ranges – all optimized already, but if you want the EA to trade within certain TF or pips, you may change. Changes in these will greatly affect performance good or bad.

Modify or replace stops/trades – set at true for default;

Please feel free to perform your own back test by downloading the Demo. Support for EA:

Telegram: https://t.me/constellationEA

Note: the EA may not trade every day. Check performance in back testing. Also, this is a LONG TERM strategy. There will be good and bad weeks.



