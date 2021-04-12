Sirius is a simple Expert Advisor that uses Price Action level conditions from the MACD Indicator for opening trades with managing and closing trades based on TEMA and BBWR. Though the algorithms are constantly monitoring the opening and closing of trades, the TP and SL will close on signals and ATR range with possible BE or trailing. The EA was created using advanced Artificial Intelligence combined with simulated walk forward designs. Recommended pairs are listed below. Working on other pairs and time frames as well. Current Set Files are in Comment Section.

Sirius is not overly sensitive to spreads or latency speed with Broker in order to execute trades. However, the tighter the spread and fastest ping is obviously better. Back Test results were from worse case of up to 10 spread (variable), up to 5 slippage and 100ms Latency.

Normal Disclaimer for new traders: Trading foreign currency exchange on margin and with an Expert Advisor carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results .

Live signal monitoring:





https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/978779

Features

Does not use dangerous methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.);

Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit (although both values change on stop limits and trades as signals progress);

Recommended pairs: GBPUSD H1 and M30, EURUSD H1 and M30, USDCHF H1 and M30. Working on other pairs and TF.

FIFO compliant and can run on USA Brokers.

Characteristics

Magic Number – Use set file or change up to 6 numbers

Opening trade: MACD parameters – use set file (do not change)

TP/SL values – use set file (do not change)

Closing trade: TEMA and BBWR parameters – use set file (do not change)

MM Amount for a new position (Risk %) – adjust to your risk tolerance. Or set to 0 MM and put in your fixed lot size;

Maximum position amount (lot size) – default is 100;

Trading Ranges – all optimized already, but if you want the EA to trade within certain TF or pips, you may change. Changes in these will greatly affect performance good or bad.

Modify or replace stops/trades – set at true for default;

Please feel free to perform your own back test by downloading the Demo. Support for EA:

Telegram: https://t.me/constellationEA

Note: the EA may not trade every day. Check performance in back testing. Also, this is a LONG TERM strategy. There will be good and bad weeks.



