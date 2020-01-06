Trend Detector Indicator
- Indicators
- Salah Eddine Elkouchi
- Version: 1.0
Activations: 5
Trend Detector Trading Indicator is a trend following trading system based on the MT4 Platform that Detects the start of the Trend. Very simple and power indicator showing buy / sell arrows direction for trading currencies and commodities as well. one scan is done which generates certain trades, long and Short which takes 1 second to generate the entry/exit points,
Currency pair: EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF . and All the Pairs you are Trading .
Time Frame : 1M 5M 15M 30M H1 H4
Features :
- 1 second to generate the buy/sell signals
- works on every Pair
- Trades on any TimeFrame
- scalping
- trend trading
- AllertNotification( just put the Indicator on the most Pairs you can And wait to hear for the allert of the Signal
- Email Notification
Inputs :
- RISK=3
- SSP=9
- CountBars=500
- Alert_Delay_In_Seconds=0
- Enablemail = false
- subjectUp="Buy signal"
- subjectDown="Sell signal"
- textUp=" GoLong "
- textDown=" Go Short "
Any Suggestions are Welcome
