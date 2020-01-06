Trend Detector Indicator

Trend Detector Trading Indicator is a trend following trading system based on the MT4 Platform that Detects the start of the Trend. Very simple and power indicator showing buy / sell arrows direction for trading currencies and commodities as well. one scan is done which generates certain trades, long and Short which takes 1 second to generate the entry/exit points,



Currency pair:  EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF . and All the Pairs you are Trading .



Time Frame : 1M  5M  15M  30M  H1  H4 

Features :

  • 1 second to generate the buy/sell signals
  • works on every Pair
  • Trades on any TimeFrame
  • scalping
  • trend trading
  • AllertNotification( just put the Indicator on the most Pairs you can And wait to hear for the allert of the Signal
  • Email Notification


Inputs :

  1. RISK=3
  2. SSP=9
  3. CountBars=500
  4. Alert_Delay_In_Seconds=0
  5. Enablemail = false
  6. subjectUp="Buy signal"
  7. subjectDown="Sell signal"
  8. textUp=" GoLong "
  9. textDown=" Go Short "


Reviews 1
Dmason15
39
Dmason15 2020.11.20 18:54 
 

Awesome

