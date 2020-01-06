Trend Detector Indicator

Trend Detector Trading Indicator is a trend following trading system based on the MT4 Platform that Detects the start of the Trend. Very simple and power indicator showing buy / sell arrows direction for trading currencies and commodities as well. one scan is done which generates certain trades, long and Short which takes 1 second to generate the entry/exit points,





Currency pair: EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF . and All the Pairs you are Trading .





Time Frame : 1M 5M 15M 30M H1 H4

Features :

1 second to generate the buy/sell signals

works on every Pair

Trades on any TimeFrame

scalping

trend trading

AllertNotification ( just put the Indicator on the most Pairs you can And wait to hear for the allert of the Signal

( just put the Indicator on the most Pairs you can And wait to hear for the allert of the Signal Email Notification







Inputs :

RISK=3 SSP=9 CountBars=500 Alert_Delay_In_Seconds=0 Enablemail = false subjectUp="Buy signal" subjectDown="Sell signal" textUp=" GoLong " textDown=" Go Short "







Any Suggestions are Welcome









































































