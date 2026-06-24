Boom and Crash Pro
- Experts
-
Utibe UdohI studied Computer Science and have great passion for programming. I develop MQL4 and MQL5 Expert Advisors (Forex Trading Robots) with years of experience. Try my robots and signals. Or, you have a strategy? Let me do the coding!
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 24 June 2026
- Activations: 5
Boom & Crash Pro EA is a sophisticated, fully-automated trading robot specifically engineered for Deriv's Boom and Crash synthetic indices. After extensive backtesting and real-market validation, this EA delivers consistent performance by exploiting the unique spike-and-drift price behavior that characterizes these instruments.
🎯 WHY BOOM & CRASH INDICES?
Boom and Crash indices exhibit a distinct price pattern:
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Spikes – Sharp upward (Boom) or downward (Crash) movements
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Drift – Gradual reversal between spikes
This predictable behavior creates repeated trading opportunities that our EA is specifically designed to capture.
⚡ KEY FEATURES
🎯 Three Specialized Strategies
|Strategy
|Best For
|Description
|Spike Anticipation
|Range-bound markets
|Enters during the drift phase before the next expected spike
|Retracement
|Trending markets
|Trades the natural reversal that follows every spike
|Breakout
|Volatile markets
|Confirms and follows the spike direction for continuation plays
🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management
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Spike-Aware Stop Loss – Dynamically adjusts SL to prevent spike-induced stop-outs
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Breakeven Protection – Moves SL to entry after reaching a profit threshold
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Trailing Stop – Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor
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Risk-Based Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your account risk tolerance
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Fixed Lot Option – For traders who prefer consistent position sizing
🔍 Advanced Spike Detection
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Multi-Bar Analysis – Identifies spikes using statistical deviation from average movement
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Dynamic Threshold – Adapts to changing market volatility
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Spike Memory – Tracks historical spikes to predict future patterns
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Visual Confirmation – Draws spike levels directly on your chart
📈 Comprehensive Position Management
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Maximum positions per symbol
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Global position limits
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Session filters (24/7 by default with optional hour restriction)
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Automatic order filling with IOC (Immediate-or-Cancel)
💡 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?
|Trader Type
|Benefit
|Active Traders
|Automates your Boom/Crash trading strategy, saving hours of screen time
|Part-Time Traders
|Set it and forget it – trades while you work, sleep, or live your life
|Swing Traders
|Captures the natural spike-drift cycle without emotional interference
|Beginners
|Professional risk management protects your account while you learn
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Parameter
|Details
|Timeframe
|M1 (Optimized)
|Symbols
|Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000, Boom 300, Crash 300
|Min Deposit
|$100 (Recommended: $500+)
|Risk Per Trade
|0.5% - 3% (Adjustable)
|Max Positions
|1-5 (Adjustable)
|Stop Loss
|100-500 Points (Auto-adjusted)
|Take Profit
|200-1000 Points (Auto-adjusted)
🎓 HOW IT WORKS
Step 1: Spike Detection
The EA analyzes price action across 100+ bars to identify historical spike patterns. It calculates the average movement size and sets a dynamic threshold to identify potential spikes.
Step 2: Strategy Selection
Based on your chosen strategy, the EA waits for the optimal entry point:
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Anticipation – Enters during the drift phase
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Retracement – Enters immediately after spike confirmation
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Breakout – Enters on spike breakout with momentum
Step 3: Smart Entry
The EA calculates the optimal entry price with a built-in offset to avoid poor fills. It checks spread conditions and ensures all parameters meet your risk requirements.
Step 4: Advanced Risk Management
Once in a trade, the EA actively manages it with:
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Dynamic stop-loss adjustment
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Breakeven activation
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Trailing stop optimization
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Profit target achievement
Step 5: Exit & Review
When the trade hits your target or the market reverses, the EA closes the position and analyzes the results to refine future trades.
💰 PRICING & LICENSING
|License Type
|Price
|Features
|Rental (3 Months)
|$39
|Full features, 90-day access
|Lifetime
|$99
|Full features, unlimited access + future updates
🛠️ TECHNICAL SUPPORT
Compatibility:
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✅ MetaTrader 5 (Build 4000+)
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✅ Windows 10/11
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✅ All Deriv Boom/Crash Indices
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✅ Works on VPS (Recommended)
🔒 SECURITY & VALIDATION
This EA has been validated by the MQL5 Market team and meets all requirements for safe automated trading:
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✅ No external DLLs
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✅ No hard-coded symbols
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✅ Proper validation mode
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✅ No unauthorized network access
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✅ Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 security standards
⚠️ RISK DISCLOSURE
Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.
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This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profits
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Always use proper risk management
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Start with a demo account to test the EA
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Never risk more than you can afford to lose
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Past performance does not guarantee future results
📥 INSTALLATION GUIDE
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Purchase the EA from the MQL5 Market
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Download the EA to your MetaTrader 5 platform
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Attach to a Boom or Crash chart (M1 timeframe)
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Configure your risk settings
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Enable AutoTrading and let the EA work
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Monitor performance and adjust as needed
🏷️ TAGS
Boom , Crash , Deriv , Synthetic Indices , Spike Trading , Automated Trading , MT5 , Forex Robot , EA , Scalping ,