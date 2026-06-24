Boom and Crash Pro

Boom & Crash Pro EA is a sophisticated, fully-automated trading robot specifically engineered for Deriv's Boom and Crash synthetic indices. After extensive backtesting and real-market validation, this EA delivers consistent performance by exploiting the unique spike-and-drift price behavior that characterizes these instruments.

🎯 WHY BOOM & CRASH INDICES?

Boom and Crash indices exhibit a distinct price pattern:

Spikes – Sharp upward (Boom) or downward (Crash) movements

Drift – Gradual reversal between spikes

This predictable behavior creates repeated trading opportunities that our EA is specifically designed to capture.

⚡ KEY FEATURES

🎯 Three Specialized Strategies

Strategy Best For Description Spike Anticipation Range-bound markets Enters during the drift phase before the next expected spike Retracement Trending markets Trades the natural reversal that follows every spike Breakout Volatile markets Confirms and follows the spike direction for continuation plays

🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management

Spike-Aware Stop Loss – Dynamically adjusts SL to prevent spike-induced stop-outs

Breakeven Protection – Moves SL to entry after reaching a profit threshold

Trailing Stop – Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor

Risk-Based Position Sizing – Automatically calculates lot size based on your account risk tolerance

Fixed Lot Option – For traders who prefer consistent position sizing

🔍 Advanced Spike Detection

Multi-Bar Analysis – Identifies spikes using statistical deviation from average movement

Dynamic Threshold – Adapts to changing market volatility

Spike Memory – Tracks historical spikes to predict future patterns

Visual Confirmation – Draws spike levels directly on your chart

📈 Comprehensive Position Management

Maximum positions per symbol

Global position limits

Session filters (24/7 by default with optional hour restriction)

Automatic order filling with IOC (Immediate-or-Cancel)

💡 WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

Trader Type Benefit Active Traders Automates your Boom/Crash trading strategy, saving hours of screen time Part-Time Traders Set it and forget it – trades while you work, sleep, or live your life Swing Traders Captures the natural spike-drift cycle without emotional interference Beginners Professional risk management protects your account while you learn

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Parameter Details Timeframe M1 (Optimized) Symbols Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, Crash 1000, Boom 300, Crash 300 Min Deposit $100 (Recommended: $500+) Risk Per Trade 0.5% - 3% (Adjustable) Max Positions 1-5 (Adjustable) Stop Loss 100-500 Points (Auto-adjusted) Take Profit 200-1000 Points (Auto-adjusted)

🎓 HOW IT WORKS

Step 1: Spike Detection

The EA analyzes price action across 100+ bars to identify historical spike patterns. It calculates the average movement size and sets a dynamic threshold to identify potential spikes.

Step 2: Strategy Selection

Based on your chosen strategy, the EA waits for the optimal entry point:

Anticipation – Enters during the drift phase

Retracement – Enters immediately after spike confirmation

Breakout – Enters on spike breakout with momentum

Step 3: Smart Entry

The EA calculates the optimal entry price with a built-in offset to avoid poor fills. It checks spread conditions and ensures all parameters meet your risk requirements.

Step 4: Advanced Risk Management

Once in a trade, the EA actively manages it with:

Dynamic stop-loss adjustment

Breakeven activation

Trailing stop optimization

Profit target achievement

Step 5: Exit & Review

When the trade hits your target or the market reverses, the EA closes the position and analyzes the results to refine future trades.

💰 PRICING & LICENSING

License Type Price Features



Rental (3 Months) $39 Full features, 90-day access



Lifetime $99 Full features, unlimited access + future updates

🛠️ TECHNICAL SUPPORT

Compatibility:

✅ MetaTrader 5 (Build 4000+)

✅ Windows 10/11

✅ All Deriv Boom/Crash Indices

✅ Works on VPS (Recommended)

🔒 SECURITY & VALIDATION

This EA has been validated by the MQL5 Market team and meets all requirements for safe automated trading:

✅ No external DLLs

✅ No hard-coded symbols

✅ Proper validation mode

✅ No unauthorized network access

✅ Fully compliant with MetaTrader 5 security standards

⚠️ RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

This EA is a tool , not a guarantee of profits

Always use proper risk management

Start with a demo account to test the EA

Never risk more than you can afford to lose

Past performance does not guarantee future results

📥 INSTALLATION GUIDE

Purchase the EA from the MQL5 Market Download the EA to your MetaTrader 5 platform Attach to a Boom or Crash chart (M1 timeframe) Configure your risk settings Enable AutoTrading and let the EA work Monitor performance and adjust as needed

🏷️ TAGS

Boom , Crash , Deriv , Synthetic Indices , Spike Trading , Automated Trading , MT5 , Forex Robot , EA , Scalping ,