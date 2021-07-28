⭐️⭐️⭐️ Market Steps Indicator ⭐️⭐️⭐️ YOU CAN FIND US HERE FOR BEST PRICES: it is moved here 👉🏻 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipcrop/seller

Still old customers can install their old purchases from here! 😃





The Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.

Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can test its power on tester mode to see how its levels RULES price over chart.

Indicator Advantages:

Marking Chart with two different zones, specifies Trend & Range Market for different TFs.

Price Action traders can use it to identify order flow in different TFs/Price Zones or to verify FTR (Fail To Return)/FTC (Fail To Continue).

Volatile and Liquid Zones of Market will be on chart for future Price movements.

SL/TP, Trailing, Breakeven and Profit save will be easy to decide by this indicator.

Price Reversal or Continuation can be verified easily.

Levels of indicator can be used as Martingale or Grid Levels with higher probability.



