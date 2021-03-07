MA Bounce Strategy
Trading Strategies

MA Bounce Strategy

7 March 2021, 10:11
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
0
1 187

MA Bounce Strategy Indicator

There is an indicator which can help to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy.
Indicator can be downloaded by this links:


MA Bounce Strategy Indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator:


Strategy description

The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. 


Strategy rules

Rule number 1, 2, 3 requires Trend Power Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this:

Rule number 13 requires Currency Strength Meter Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this:


Strategy examples:

Example 1

M15

E1_M15

H1

E1_H1


Example 2

M15

E2_M15

H1

E2_H1


Example 3

M15

E3_M15

H1

E3_H1


Example 4

M15

E4_M15

H1

E4_H1


Example 5

M15

E5_M15

H1

E5_H1


Example 6

M15

E6_M15

H1

E6_H1


Example 7

M15

E7_M15

H1

E7_H1


Example 8

M15

E8_M15

H1

E8_H1


Example 9

M15

E9_M15

H1

E9_H1


Example 10

M15

E10_M15

H1

E10_H1


Example 11

M15

E11_M15

H1

E11_H1


Example 12

M15

E12_M15

H1

E12_H1


Example 13

M15

E13_M15

H1

E13_H1


Example 14

M15

E14_M15

H1

E14_H1


Example 15

M15

E15_M15

H1

E15_H1


Example 16

M15

E16_M15

H1

E16_H1


Example 17

M15

E_17_M15

H1

E_17_H1


Example 18

M15

E_18_M15

H1

E_18_H1


Example 19

M15

E_20_M15

H1

E20_H1


Example 20

M15

E_21_M15

H1

E20_H1_





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