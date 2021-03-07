MA Bounce Strategy Indicator

There is an indicator which can help to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy.

Indicator can be downloaded by this links:





MA Bounce Strategy Indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator:





Strategy description



The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50.





Strategy rules













Rule number 1, 2, 3 requires Trend Power Indicator . For this purpose you can choose one of this: Trend Power for MT4

Trend Power for MT5 Rule number 1, 2, 3 requires









Strategy examples:

Example 1

M15





H1









Example 2

M15





H1







Example 3

M15





H1







Example 4

M15





H1







Example 5

M15





H1







Example 6

M15





H1







Example 7

M15





H1







Example 8

M15





H1







Example 9

M15





H1







Example 10

M15





H1







Example 11

M15





H1







Example 12

M15





H1







Example 13

M15





H1







Example 14

M15





H1







Example 15

M15





H1







Example 16

M15





H1







Example 17

M15





H1







Example 18

M15





H1









Example 19

M15





H1









Example 20

M15





H1



















