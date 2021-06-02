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Trend Continuation Strategy (TCE) Indicator
There is an indicator which can help to identify and find place for potential market entry by Trend Continuation strategy.
Indicator can be downloaded by this links:
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63190
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63191
Trend Continuation Strategy Indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator:
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53102
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53104
Strategy description
Trend Continuation strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs as it makes a dip on a strong uptrend and shorting FX pairs as it makes a rally on a strong downtrend.
Strategy rules
Rule number 1, 2, 3 requires Trend Power Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this:
Rule number 13 requires Currency Strength Meter Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this:
Strategy examples:
Example 1
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Example 2
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Example 3
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Example 4
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Example 5
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Example 13
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Example 15
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Example 18
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Example 19
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Example 20
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