Trend Continuation Strategy (TCE)
Trading Strategies

Trend Continuation Strategy (TCE)

2 June 2021, 19:21
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
0
1 104

Trend Continuation Strategy (TCE) Indicator

There is an indicator which can help to identify and find place for potential market entry by Trend Continuation strategy.
Indicator can be downloaded by this links:


Trend Continuation Strategy Indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator:


Strategy description

Trend Continuation strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs as it makes a dip on a strong uptrend and shorting FX pairs as it makes a rally on a strong downtrend.


Strategy rules




Rule number 1, 2, 3 requires Trend Power Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this:
Rule number 13 requires Currency Strength Meter Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this:


Strategy examples:

Example 1

M15

1_M15

H1

1_H1


Example 2

M15

2_M15

H1

2_H1


Example 3

M15

3_M15

H1

3_H1


Example 4

M15

4_M15

H1

4_H1


Example 5

M15

5_M15

H1

5_H1


Example 6

M15

6_M15

H1

6_H1


Example 7

M15

7_M15

H1

7_H1


Example 8

M15

8_M15

H1

8_H1


Example 9

M15

9_M15

H1

9_H1


Example 10

M15

10_M15

H1

10_H1


Example 11

M15

11_M15

H1

11_H1


Example 12

M15

12_M15

H1

12_H1


Example 13

M15

13_M15

H1

13_H1


Example 14

M15

14_M15

H1

14_H1


Example 15

M15

15_M15

H1

15_H1


Example 16

M15

16_M15

H1

16_H1


Example 17

M15

17_M15

H1

17_H1


Example 18

M15

18_M15

H1

15_H1


Example 19

M15

19_M15

H1

19_H1


Example 20

M15

20_M15

H1

20_H1







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