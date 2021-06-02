Trend Continuation Strategy (TCE) Indicator

There is an indicator which can help to identify and find place for potential market entry by Trend Continuation strategy.

Indicator can be downloaded by this links:





Trend Continuation Strategy Indicator is well complemented with Trend Power indicator:





Strategy description



Trend Continuation strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs as it makes a dip on a strong uptrend and shorting FX pairs as it makes a rally on a strong downtrend.





Strategy rules











Rule number 1, 2, 3 requires Trend Power Indicator. For this purpose you can choose one of this: Trend Power for MT4

Trend Power for MT5







Strategy examples:

Example 1

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Example 2

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Example 3

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Example 4

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Example 5

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Example 7

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Example 8

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Example 9

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Example 10

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Example 11

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Example 12

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Example 13

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Example 14

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Example 15

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Example 16

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Example 17

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Example 18

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Example 19

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Example 20

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