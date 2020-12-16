



HAWA GOLD MT5

Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate. The system focuses only Small and Steady Profits. It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place. As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips.

Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise.

Unique Features:

80% Success rate.

Steady profits with Minimum profit of 10 pips.

Shows total profit and loss.

Money management.

This Indicator is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.

H1 timeframe is recommended.

Send mobile notifications, email and pc alerts with defined entry and exit levels.

Alerts can be turned ON/OFF.

Non repainting indicator.

Moveable display panel

Daily average 10+ signals worth of 100+ pips

Free Risk and Trade Manager

User can change stop loss and take profit values. (Default settings are recommended)





Please email us if you require further information:

Email: support@thehawa.co.uk (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond your query)





Thanks.

HAWA Traders



