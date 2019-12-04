Professor Moriarty

The basis of the strategy is the identification of quick corrective movements between the crosses of a working currency pair or metal. At the moment of differences in prices of trading instruments, the adviser analyzes the possible direction of price movement on a working instrument and starts work.





Each position has a stop loss and take profit.





A unique position tracking algorithm allows you to control the superiority of profit over loss.





The adviser does not use dangerous trading methods. Advisor version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44211

Recommended trading instruments (TF 1m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP.

It is recommended to install the adviser on a remote server (VPS).





Settings: