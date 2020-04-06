Dynamical Reflector MT4

DynamicalReflector - a bot with dynamic parameters of stop loss, take profit, steps for buying and trend for trading.
For each of the four above-mentioned directions of automation, there is a separate regression indicator. I will consider in more detail the algorithm of work.

To begin with, the trend is determined, that is, the direction for trading. For this, the indicators are taken from the first regression, which are responsible for the trend. And according to the direction of the regression, the trend will be determined. Also, the upper regression lines work as limiters, that is, when outside the channel, the trend will be uncertain and no trading will be carried out. At this stage, the direction of trade has been determined.

The next three regressions will work together to define the entry point. That is, if all three regressions are directed in the same direction (opposite to the main regression), then there will be permission to work in the channel. And the second part of the algorithm is the definition of three parameters.
  • Stop loss - determined from the corresponding regression, the distance from the middle line to one of the channel lines is taken as a basis, this value will determine the stop loss.
  • Take profit - is determined from the corresponding regression as a basis taken the distance from the middle line to one of the channel lines, this value will determine the take profit.
  • In the bot settings, you can specify the number of orders in the series, but not many, 3 orders are indicated. This is in order not to have too large a series since we are working with a deposit of $ 1000. And the distance between orders in the series will be determined by the corresponding regression. The size of the steps in the series is determined from the corresponding regression based on the distance from the center line to one of the channel lines, this value will determine the size of the steps in the series.
How to work!
Mostly this can be understood from the screenshots. First, we optimize the year and then we work for a year. Although real-time can be optimized every month. The discussion indicates a set with which you can perform optimization, as well as how exactly the tester is configured for optimization. Optimize GBPUSD on M15 and open prices. Then, on an 8-core computer, the result will be in 4 hours. Which is acceptable enough. Also on the skins you will see that the work is worse than optimization, but it is real and is moving towards profit. You can create multicurrency trading, different optimizations for different instruments. You can also try trading with a large number of orders, but for this you need to increase the deposit, then the bot will be more passable.


