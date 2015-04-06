Crossover 2 EMA

Strategy Premise

Moving averages are one of the core indicators in technical analysis, and there are a variety of different versions. SMA is the easiest moving average to construct. It is simply the average price over the specified period. The average is called “moving” because it is plotted on the chart bar by bar, forming a line that moves along the chart as the average value changes.

In Moving Average Crossover Strategy Two Moving Averages are used. One is Fast Moving Average (Calculated on Less Candle) and Another is Fast Moving Average (Calculated on more Candles).

Strategy Logic

Long Entry: When Fast MA crosses Above the Slow MA.

Long Exit: Exit happens with Short Entry.

Short Entry: When Fast MA Crosses Below the Slow MA.

Short Exit: Exit happens with Long Entry.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Fan Yang
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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We’ll start off by just testing the default DMI crossover strategy. We’ll buy when the 14-period DMI-plus crosses above the 14-period DMI-minus, and sell once the former crosses below the latter. Here are the results: As you see, the strategy seems to work well in bull markets. Still, this isn’t something we’d like to trade in its raw form! So how could we go about improving the strategy? We’ll one common approach is to demand that ADX is above 25. However, in our tests, we’ve found out that a l
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Fibonacci retracement levels—stemming from the Fibonacci sequence—are horizontal lines that indicate where   support   and   resistance   are likely to occur. Each level is associated with a percentage. The percentage is how much of a prior move the price has retraced. The Fibonacci   retracement   levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. While not officially a Fibonacci ratio, 50% is also used. The indicator is useful because it can be drawn between any two significant price points, such as
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