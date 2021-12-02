Order Risk Panel Pro MT5

Introduction to Order Risk Panel Pro EA

Order Risk Panel Pro EA is the professional version of the simple Order Risk Management EA. Order Risk Panel Pro EA incorporate three powerful features in one. The three powerful features include the visual trading & Risk Management, the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator and Trade Statistics Panel. For all these three features, you get the price of one. Firstly, Order Risk Panel Pro provides the highly efficient visual trading feature. You do not have to enter the number for order execution but you can visually spot your take profit and stop loss in your chart with automatic risk management. Secondly, Order Risk Panel Pro is the only product shipped with the powerful Harmonic Volatility Line indicator. You can use the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator for market forecasting, turning points prediction, supports and resistances. You can get edge for your trading either using the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator as the primary decision making tool or the secondary confirmation tool. Thirdly, you can access to professional trade statistics to measure your trading performance. This feature is very powerful to correct your bad trading habits and to improve your live trading performance. Order Risk Panel Pro provides the professional trade statistics in both summary and detailed reports so you can construct strong portfolio of many different instruments. Order Risk Panel Pro EA also provide the risk adjusted trading statistics like “Sharpe Ratio” used by many fund managers. Note that this trade statistics feature can be used for any style of trading and it is not limited to use for the Harmonic Volatility Line indicator only.


How to use

A. Visual Trading & Risk Management

You can use Order Risk Manger Pro EA for your daily trading operation. The logically built in Graphical User Interface can help you to efficiently send buy and sell market order with strictly controlled risk. You can execute stop, limit pending orders and even straddle setup for breakout or news trading with one button click. During order execution, you can confirm your take profit and stop loss visually and numerically. The visual take profit and stop loss confirmation is very powerful feature for your price action and pattern trading.

B. Harmonic Volatility Line indicator

Order Risk Panel Pro is shipped with the light version of Harmonic Volatility Indicator. The Harmonic Volatility Line indicator is good alternative to Gann’s Angle because it does not suffer from the chart scaling Issue. At the same time, it provides the functionality similar to Gann’s angle. Trader can apply The Harmonic Volatility Line indicator to anywhere in your chart just like applying Gann’s Angle. Harmonic Volatility Line indicator can be used for three different purpose including market forecasting, turning point prediction, supports and resistances. The way you apply Harmonic Volatility Line indicator is very similar to applying Gann's angle or typical Fibonacci Retracement tool in your chart.

C. Professional Performance Measurement tool

Order Risk Manger Pro offer the professional trade statistics to measure your trading performance. We recommend using this at least once a month to measure your trading performance. You have access to both summary statistics and detailed statistics. One of the best feature is that you can calculate the trade statistics for any selected symbol instantaneously with one button click. This is very useful when you want to build your future trading plan or when you want to build strong portfolio trading various instruments at the same time. Order Risk Panel Pro EA provide detailed statistics including over 80 different trade statistics. It also include some statistics for commission and swap. With the risk free rate adjusted trade statistics, you can measure the performance of your trading more accurately for real world trading environment and you can compare your trading performance in regards to many alternative investment options available.


Important Note

This product is the off the shelf product in the store. Therefore, we do not take any personal modification or personal customization request. For our products, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding.



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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
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