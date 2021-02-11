Zarhards Gold





This EA utilises several leading indicators to create a system that chooses quality over quantity. The system uses complex algorithms to select the perfect Entry and Exit's on trades. It has a custom Entry Algorithm and 3 Dynamic Exit strategies. If you're looking for an EA for long-term, stable profits this is the one for you. This system is the result of countless hours of research.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, updates to this EA may be delayed. So the EA will remain free for the foreseeable future!

zBoost EA has also been made free! Check it out! Here Telegram: https://t.me/ZarhardEA

This system works on all pairs however please test as to find what pair works best for you. Ensure that you properly Backtest and Demo before using on a liveaccount. Throwing this EA on a pair without prior testing will lead to bad results. Due to the nature of the entry requirements trades could be few and far between depending on the market and settings. This is another reason as to prior test certain pairs. Make sure to use small lot sizes when using the EA.





Key Features: Can be used on multiple pairs - make sure to change the magic number.

Fixed lot to allow personal Risk management.

Can be used on Accounts with minimum balance of 100$ USD - It is recommended to have higher balance. Higher Balance = Less Risk

It is recommended to have higher balance. Higher Balance = Less Risk This system does not use a fixed stop-loss.(if enough interest is presented I will add a fixed/trailing stop-loss in future updates)

use a fixed stop-loss.(if enough interest is presented I will add a fixed/trailing stop-loss in future updates) Works on all pairs, but be sure to test before using it.

Does not use Grid or Martingale.

Continuous Lifetime updates

Recommended Timeframe: 1H

Remember: Due to the nature of this EA it could go days without a trade, this is because it is designed to get the perfect entry point. It also has floating trades so ensure you use correct lot sizes for your account.

Remember: Past results do not guarantee future profit.

Feel free to message me if you have any queries or issues, if you enjoy the EA please drop a review.