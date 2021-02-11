Zarhards Gold

3.33

                                                                                          Zarhards Gold EA


This EA utilises several leading indicators to create a system that chooses quality over quantity. The system uses complex algorithms to select the perfect Entry and Exit's on trades. It has a custom Entry Algorithm and 3 Dynamic Exit strategies. If you're looking for an EA for long-term, stable profits this is the one for you.  This system is the result of countless hours of research.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, updates to this EA may be delayed. So the EA will remain free for the foreseeable future! 

zBoost EA has also been made free! Check it out! Here

This system works on all pairs however please test as to find what pair works best for you. Ensure that you properly Backtest and Demo before using on a liveaccount. Throwing this EA on a pair without prior testing will lead to bad results. Due to the nature of the entry requirements trades could be few and far between depending on the market and settings. This is another reason as to prior test certain pairs. Make sure to use small lot sizes when using the EA.


Key Features:

  • Can be used on multiple pairs - make sure to change the magic number.
  • Fixed lot to allow personal Risk management.
  • Can be used on Accounts with minimum balance of 100$ USD - It is recommended to have higher balance. Higher Balance = Less Risk
  • This system does not use a fixed stop-loss.(if enough interest is presented I will add a fixed/trailing stop-loss in future updates)
  • Works on all pairs, but be sure to test before using it.
  • Does not use Grid or Martingale.
  • Continuous Lifetime updates
  • Recommended Timeframe: 1H

Remember: Due to the nature of this EA it could go days without a trade, this is because it is designed to get the perfect entry point. It also has floating trades so ensure you use correct lot sizes for your account.

    Remember: Past results do not guarantee future profit.

    Feel free to message me if you have any queries or issues, if you enjoy the EA please drop a review. 



    Reviews 6
    Aleksandr Dumler
    221
    Aleksandr Dumler 2021.03.17 00:18 
     

    Советник отлично работает на 10 парах одновременно и все ордера закрываю по суммарному профиту всех пар. Спасибо.

    Ahmed Sarıkaya
    2724
    Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.02.18 14:35 
     

    Promising

    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.17 19:50 
     

    Good evening, First test This product in backtest seems good. In a second step I opened (this morning) a demo account (100 USD) at ICMarkets and installed the robot on my VPS NY. I will wait a week before coming back with the results. see you ;)

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    Tomi Luv
    908
    Tomi Luv 2025.07.23 23:42 
     

    Didn't work well for me. But its free so it's all good. I will keep it in the testing file and maybe updates will come.

    Edit I had a chance to dust this ea off. One of the problems is it trades rare; it will hold a DD for a month before coming out. So, to fix this you can use a utility ea to manage the trades this ea does. Equity stop loss etc equity tp etc. It's not a bad ea it just needed more work put into it. Zero star for support if I could. But it did raise my rate from 2025

    Ivan Shamin
    366
    Ivan Shamin 2021.09.16 18:09 
     

    Bad EA.

    Aleksandr Dumler
    221
    Aleksandr Dumler 2021.03.17 00:18 
     

    Советник отлично работает на 10 парах одновременно и все ордера закрываю по суммарному профиту всех пар. Спасибо.

    Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
    33402
    Reply from developer Mr Jack Joseph Wilson 2021.03.17 00:30
    Thank you very much for the review! I hope you enjoy the EA, let me know if you have any questions!
    Best Regards,
    Jack
    philippe germain
    2800
    philippe germain 2021.02.26 11:44 
     

    Small gain but big floating positions without stop loss I stop to test it.

    Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
    33402
    Reply from developer Mr Jack Joseph Wilson 2021.02.26 12:40
    Hello, I’m am very sorry you’ve had this experience! However to my defence the description and comments both CLEARLY state that the system does not have a Stop-loss and handles floating positions. If this style of trading isn’t for you can I ask why you downloaded it knowing it did this? I’m just a little confused.
    Regards,
    Jack
    Ahmed Sarıkaya
    2724
    Ahmed Sarıkaya 2021.02.18 14:35 
     

    Promising

    Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
    33402
    Reply from developer Mr Jack Joseph Wilson 2021.02.18 14:37
    Thank you for the review, feel free to message me if you require any help or join the Telegram! Best regards,
    Jack
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero
    6779
    Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.17 19:50 
     

    Good evening, First test This product in backtest seems good. In a second step I opened (this morning) a demo account (100 USD) at ICMarkets and installed the robot on my VPS NY. I will wait a week before coming back with the results. see you ;)

    Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
    33402
    Reply from developer Mr Jack Joseph Wilson 2021.02.17 19:53
    Thank you very much for the review! Please let me know if you require help with anything. Best regards,
    Jack
    Reply to review