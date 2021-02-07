Cloud Indicator 1
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 8 February 2021
- Activations: 5
The Simple Cloud Indicator : (FREE limited time for evaluation)
Strategy:
Strategy is based on moving averages indicator in addition to support /resistance levels crossing
*It works on any timeframe
*it works on any symbols
*it generates alerts
*it draws uptrend / Downtrend clouds and BUY/SELL arrows
inputs :
*drawn start point ( in bars): not affecting strategy - it just gives you indicator history depth
*alerting enable/disable
User didn't leave any comment to the rating