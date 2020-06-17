GatorGibrid

The signal is generated using standard Gator indicator. Gator Oscillator is based on Alligator and shows the degree of convergence/divergence of its balance lines (smoothed Moving Average). The upper histogram is the absolute difference between the values of blue and red lines. The lower histogram is the absolute difference between the values of red and green lines with the 'minus' sign since the histogram moves downwards.

The EA works with any Forex symbol. Optimization is performed for one week on M1 chart, predicted operation time before re-optimization is also one week. The screenshots show sample optimization and forecasting. The first parameter (the upper one in the list sorted by result) is selected for configuration. Optimization is performed by "Balance max".

The most important parameter of an Expert Advisor is its forecast ability, or in other words, its actual profit instead of the one shown during optimization. In order to improve this parameter, you can check an EA by cyclically running it through the history in two stages. The first stage is optimization and sampling (according to one unchangeable rule). The second one is running itself. Thus, a few runs are required to draw proper conclusions. In this case, the interval of 1 week is used for optimization. 1 week is also used for the forecast (check after the optimization date). The rigid rule for selecting optimization results is established. The best optimization result is selected by "Balance max".

Note: The EA is slow during optimization!

Parameters:

PeriodWork - the period, on which the EA operates.

Risk - risk value, at which the market entry is performed (loss value compared with the overall deposit in percentage). The lot is defined relative to the stop loss and allowable losses when reaching it.

LotRounding - lot rounding (up to decimal places).

Deviation - requotes.

Sleeps - waiting for position being opened, closed or modified.



Optimization: