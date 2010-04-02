This advisor is designed to automate the process of determining when to open and close orders based on given technical criteria. It analyzes the instrument’s price in comparison to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify when the price is positioned above or below its value. This approach helps determine the possible trade direction—buy if the price is above the average, or sell if it is below.

Additionally, the advisor uses the Average True Range (ATR) to assess current market volatility. Based on this indicator, it approximates the range for placing a stop-loss. Meanwhile, the take-profit level is set in points rather than calculated dynamically. Before sending a request to open an order, it checks the account parameters and available funds to ensure that the position is established correctly. If no conditions for a trade are present, the advisor takes no action.

This approach adheres to a straightforward logic: wait for the price to shift relative to the average and, when suitable conditions arise, open a trade with predetermined stop-loss and take-profit levels. All described actions are presented in a calm, neutral manner, without income promises, exaggerated phrases, or external references.