RobotEnvelopes

This is a professional trading robot, which implements the classical Envelopes based trading strategy. A signal is generated when prices rolls back from the boundaries of the Envelopes. If the price pierces or touches the upper border of the Envelopes channel and then returns back, it's the signal to sell. If the price pierces or touches the lower border of the Envelopes channel, it's the signal to buy.

The EA correctly processes errors and works reliably in the market. It is important to choose the direction of the EA operation: both sides, only buy or only sell.

The Expert Advisor uses the basic concepts: breakeven, trailing, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing by an opposite signal. An important function - the correct calculation of risk.

It does not have a function of one lot exit, it uses Risk, obligatory stop loss, based on which lot is calculated as allowed loss with the set risk value. Any EA optimized without risk using a fixed lot, will give obviously incorrect results, since during optimization parameters that can increase the balance in the initial history interval will be selected.

In this case Risk works as follows: 1 is 1% deposit. The EA includes a built-in progressive optimization sorting function, and it's desirable to optimize using the "" mode.

Parameters

Risk - risk to enter the market, set as a percentage of loss of the total deposit. The lot is calculated relative to the stop loss and acceptable loss in case stop loss triggers.

Signal Period - the period on which the indicators work.

AppliedPrice - the price used for calculations.

EnvelopesPeriod - Period of Envelopes .

- Method of . EnvelopesAppliedPrice - Price used by Envelopes.

Standard Mode Optimization Instructions

Better optimize it using th eCustom max mode with the progressive optimization function that can increase the potential forecast. Set the time interval equal to the working period (Work Period). This period must be less than any other in the settings. To increase optimization speed, set only open prices. Set the desired time period, and if necessary the forward period. It is important to choose Signal Period before optimization, since it determines the result. If the period is too small and the noise level exceeds the force of the signal prediction, the result will be lost. If it's too large, it will be ineffective and have little positions. Start optimization a few times in a row and estimate this parameter. In the optimization, by default, operation in both sides and closure by a signal are enabled. Trailing does not use points, but the last bar of the specified time interval (TrailingStep Period), (Trailing Stop=0). Set the default settings, configure the following fields for optimization: