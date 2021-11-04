The Deer

Expert Advisor for in-trend buying and selling.


This EA identifies the trend and makes entries when criteria are met. The user sets how many price points moving in the same direction count as trend; the user sets the percentage between price points going in the same direction that counts as increase or decrease in price; the user sets close profit and stop loss limits, lot value and time interval.


This algorithm gives the user the opportunity to try many different strategies. Backtesting data can give insights into the reasons for the success or failure of a particular strategy. This algorithm shows profits upwards of 2000% annually. This is not dependent on market conditions as it exploits market dynamics that are constant. I would recommend this algorithm to anyone hoping to make money from trading, and who knows - maybe you will find a set of properties that will yield higher profits still.


This algorithm is successful for a number of reasons. First, it correctly identifies trends and makes entries accordingly. Second, price volatility results in many short and long positions open simultaneously, thus offering hedging and making the equity being less susceptible to being wiped out by rapid price movements; since each of the positions are open because they are bought or sold in-trend, each of them is more likely to close with profit, meaning that more than 90% of entries can be profitable. Third, the algorithm regulates itself, because it stops making trades when it reaches the maximum open positions, so that when these positions start closing, new positions start to open in trend, thus making them likely to close with profit.


The reason I am selling this is so that I can raise an initial investment for this algorithm.


I am available to answer any questions about the algorithm.


Good luck!


