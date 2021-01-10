Pullback Grip MT5

1

PULLBACK GRIP, is a trading system that uses price action levels support and resitence to determine market pullback and init the grip mode whit lot and risk control. if the trade is in the correct direction have a anti-martingala algoritm to take the best profit of the trend market.

PULLBACK  GRIPis a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm whit multilot algorithm.


Detecting and operating the pullbacks on the wrong entries using a price action, is the most profitable method to use a grip with a good risk / reward ratio, being able to adjust the maximum value of the algorithm to smaller margin values.

This algorithm is different if the initial input is correct or wrong.

Manual_Lot: no mark the initial lot if the lot of reference in the algoritm, the initial lot is two time this value.


From the inputs you can control the initial lot of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained to the control power, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit.

You can controled the init lot of the algorithm, the init of recovery lot grip, and the max rik of lot for personalized your trade.



You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


Magic Number:  Magic Number of the EA.

Control Power: Number of order to start increasing the lot

Grip Control: Number of past to the grip. After the control power

Manual_Lot: Initial Lot of the Algorithm. (It is not the lot of the first order of the algorithm, which will be double the lot indicated in this field).


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  



------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now 



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Rivaldy Agustian
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Rivaldy Agustian 2025.07.11 06:52 
 

SCAM NOT WORKING

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