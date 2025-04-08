Lost in the Market Mt5

Lost in the market is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm.





This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong.





You can operate with low capital and margin.







You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA. Manual_Lot: Initial Lot of the Algorithm.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.



------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message



Try the FREE demo now



