KVM Bitcoin Tick Importer Pro
- Utilities
-
- Version: 2.0
A script that brings the cryptocurrency market to the MetaTrader platform.
Make sure you have added the API address https://min-api.cryptocompare.com in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Tools' → 'Options' → 'Expert Advisors'.
After the script has successfully finished, go to menu and select 'File' → 'Open Offline', choose one of the generated timeframes (for example: BTCUSDBitst5) and click 'Open'. Now you can add your indicators or templates to customize the chart as you want.
Inputs
- Logging Level - controls the amount of details written to the log (default: TRACE).
- From Symbol - first pair symbol.
- To Symbol - second pair symbol.
- Exchange - exchange name.
Any comments or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!
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