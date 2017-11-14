KVM Bitcoin Tick Importer Pro

A script that brings the cryptocurrency market to the MetaTrader platform.

Make sure you have added the API address https://min-api.cryptocompare.com in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Tools' → 'Options' → 'Expert Advisors'.

After the script has successfully finished, go to menu and select 'File' → 'Open Offline', choose one of the generated timeframes (for example: BTCUSDBitst5) and click 'Open'. Now you can add your indicators or templates to customize the chart as you want.





Inputs

Logging Level - controls the amount of details written to the log (default: TRACE).

- controls the amount of details written to the log (default: TRACE). From Symbol - first pair symbol.

- first pair symbol. To Symbol - second pair symbol.

- second pair symbol. Exchange - exchange name.

Any comments or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!