KVM Bitcoin Tick Importer Pro

A script that brings the cryptocurrency market to the MetaTrader platform.

Make sure you have added the API address https://min-api.cryptocompare.com in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Tools' → 'Options' → 'Expert Advisors'.

After the script has successfully finished, go to menu and select 'File' → 'Open Offline', choose one of the generated timeframes (for example: BTCUSDBitst5) and click 'Open'. Now you can add your indicators or templates to customize the chart as you want.


Inputs

  • Logging Level - controls the amount of details written to the log (default: TRACE).
  • From Symbol - first pair symbol.
  • To Symbol - second pair symbol.
  • Exchange - exchange name.

Any comments or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!

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Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.06.16 11:10 
 

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