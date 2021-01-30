Price Action Setup MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
|PROMOTIONAL OFFER. NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 125 USD.
HAWA is pleased to introduce Price Action Setup indicator for all symbols with high success rate. It's advanced algorithm finds the spots for you where smart money is moving in or out of the market. Indicator will produce signals with pre-calculated entry and exit levels keeping money management in place. The system aims to achieve small, steady and consistent profits and reduce losses.
Unique Features:
- High Probability Success rate.
- Steady profits with Minimum profit of 10 pips.
- Money management.
- This Indicator is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
- H1 timeframe is recommended.
- Send mobile notifications, email and pc alerts with defined entry and exit levels.
- Alerts can be turned ON/OFF.
- Non repainting indicator.
- Moveable display panel
- Daily average 20+ signals worth of 200+ pips a day
|MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60009
Please email us if you require further information:
Email: support@thehawa.co.uk (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond your query)
Thanks.
HAWA Traders