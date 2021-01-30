Price Action Setup MT5

PROMOTIONAL OFFER. NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 125 USD.

HAWA is pleased to introduce Price Action Setup indicator for all symbols with high success rate. It's advanced algorithm  finds the spots for you where smart money is moving in or out of the market. Indicator will produce signals with pre-calculated entry and exit levels keeping money management in place. The system aims to achieve small, steady and consistent profits and reduce losses.


Unique Features:

  • High Probability Success rate.
  • Steady profits with Minimum profit of 10 pips.
  • Money management.
  • This Indicator is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
  • H1 timeframe is recommended.
  • Send mobile notifications, email and pc alerts with defined entry and exit levels.
  • Alerts can be turned ON/OFF.
  • Non repainting indicator.
  • Moveable display panel
  • Daily average 20+ signals worth of 200+ pips a day
MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60009

Please email us if you require further information: 

Email: support@thehawa.co.uk      (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond your query)


Thanks.

HAWA Traders
Recommended products
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
OBVstrengAlertArrow
Long Vu Duc
Indicators
Chỉ báo này sẽ thông báo cho bạn nếu cấu hình xu hướng thành công. Tín hiệu theo xu hướng không nên được tăng theo, nhưng tín hiệu mua ở mức giá thấp theo mô hình giao dịch thông thường của bạn, hoặc tín hiệu bán ở mức giá tốt, là một lựa chọn rất tốt. Hãy thiết lập nó trên khung thời gian lớn hơn và theo dõi các khung thời gian nhỏ hơn, bám sát các xu hướng chính. Tôi thường thiết lập ba khung thời gian gần nhau nhất và không bao giờ đi ngược tín hiệu của INdicator này. INdicator   này không có
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Liquidity Order Blocks MT5
Johan Adrian Nieto Resendiz
Indicators
Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 Liquidity Order Blocks MT5 is a professional visual indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders identify and monitor potential bullish and bearish liquidity areas directly on the chart. The indicator detects pivot-based order block zones and displays each zone with a structured visual breakdown of estimated bullish volume, bearish volume, relative strength and delta. Its purpose is to make liquidity areas easier to read, compare and monitor during market analys
Apex Pullback Map MT5
Ying Li Lu
Indicators
Apex Pullback Map MT5 Short description A read-only XAUUSD decision map that helps traders judge prior-day direction, confirmed H1/H4 structure, and whether price is nearing an active reaction zone before planning a trade. Three questions on one chart Did the previous day's high or low form first? Which H1 and H4 swing points are confirmed, and which point is still forming? Is price waiting, approaching, inside, or beyond the current reaction zone? Apex Pullback Map MT5 keeps these observations
Kings Blade
Kittichamp Masong
Experts
King's Blade GT_PRO Trading Engine King's Blade GT_PRO is an automated trading system (EA) designed for hybrid profitability. It is built to maximize profits during strong trending conditions (Trend Following) while intelligently surviving and recovering from adverse market reversals (Smart Recovery). It features the safest step-by-step trailing stop system and a sleek, easy-to-read dashboard. Key Features and Advantages ️ Relay Point Staircase (Trailing Stop): Say goodbye to getting stop
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
Experts
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 Trend Capture Edition — Precision Momentum Trading for BTCUSD Hello, traders! I am BTC Trend Scalper MT5 — an intelligent Bitcoin trading Expert Advisor engineered to capture momentum moves with disciplined risk management. I am not a martingale. I am not a grid system. I am not a gambling robot. I am a trend-following scalper built specifically for traders who understand that protecting capital is more important than chasing every candle. My specialty? Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Trade Assistant 8 Analyzer MT5
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Experts
CyberBot – Your Professional 8-in-1 Investment Manager Assistant The   Panel 8 Manager Analyzer   is a sophisticated trading tool designed as a reliable   CyberBot   — an advanced trading assistant that integrates eight powerful investment managers working simultaneously. This system is built to identify market opportunities and deliver highly precise analysis that traders can confidently use as a primary reference for decision-making. Developed by a dedicated team of experienced market analyst
FREE
Volumen Profile High Professional
Dennis Kramer
Indicators
Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 Price movement alone does not explain where the market is actually traded . What matters is where volume is built and how these areas shift over time. This Volume Profile displays the volume distribution directly on the chart , making it clear which price levels were accepted by the market and where rejection occurred. This allows structurally relevant zones to be identified and integrated into individual decision-making processes. The tool is designed for high pe
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
Banana Binary MT5 Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicators
Promotion $66 lifetime for you. The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this ti
WBS SMC m5 Without Repaint
Widya Kautsari
Indicators
WBS SMC Without Repaint – Ultimate XAUUSD Scalping Engine (M5 Timeframe) Take your Gold trading to the institutional level with "WBS SMC Without Repaint", a highly advanced premium indicator engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-Minute) timeframe.  Built upon the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) combined with precise algorithmic candle pattern recognition, this tool identifies high-probability institutional footprints in real-time. Best of all: 100% ABSOLUTELY
TrendSniperPortfolio
Isuf Toverlani
Experts
TREND SNIPER PORTFOLIO MT5 Trend Sniper Portfolio is a fully automated, institutional-grade trading algorithm designed specifically to capture high-probability trend reversals and momentum setups on fast-moving indices, with a primary optimization for the proprietary FX Vol 20 (Weltrade Index) . Unlike traditional high-risk grid or martingale systems that drain account equity during prolonged trends, this algorithm operates under a strict mathematical model built on structural price actio
MA Catcher Pro
Tiago Muniz Glicerio
Indicators
MA Catcher Pro - 2025 Edition ===================================== Indicator Type: Moving Average Crossover Alert (MetaTrader 5) Version: 1.0 (2025) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (.mq5) -------------------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW -------------------------------------------------------------- MA Catcher Pro is a professional-grade trend detection indicator that alerts you whenever a Fast Moving Average crosses a Slow Moving Average.  It provides visual, sound, and push not
Supply and Demand Zone simple
Nguyen Quoc Hung
Indicators
Supply and Demand indicator powered by advanced multi-timeframe fractal algorithms, Zone Merging technology, and full EA readiness. -  Finding the exact areas where institutional buying and selling occur is the key to successful trading. Advanced Supply & Demand Zones Simple  takes the guesswork out of chart analysis. By utilizing a dual-layered fractal calculation (Fast and Slow points) combined with dynamic ATR scaling, this indicator pinpoints high-probability reversal and continuation zones
FREE
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Plutus Golden Vault Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
PLUTUS GOLDEN-VAULT MECH AI  Single-Shot Probability Engine & Safe Recovery Protocol Plutus Golden-Vault Mech  is an ultra-secure, highly precise Expert Advisor designed for traders and Prop Firm candidates who despise Grid and Martingale systems. Inspired by Plutus, the Greek God of Wealth and protector of the golden vault, this EA is built on the philosophy of "Quality over Quantity". If you are tired of EAs that open 20 trades at once and hold your account hostage in deep drawdown, Plutus
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
Indicators
Go with the trend. Yes, wait for the entry signal, whether buy or sell, on a 15-minute frame, and check the signal if it appears on a 30-minute frame (sometimes it takes an hour or more for the signal to appear. You can return to the 15-minute frame and return to the 30-minute frame, and repeat this until the main signal appears for you. If the signal appears on the 30-minute frame, enter with the price and profit is taken when the drawing line changes, profit is booked, or when an opposite sig
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper
Carlos Forero
Indicators
Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 Clever Gold Pulse Scalper MT5 is a visual signal indicator designed for traders who analyze short-term movements in XAUUSD / GOLD . The indicator focuses on pulse-style entries: moments where trend direction, momentum, volatility and market conditions align enough to mark a possible buy or sell setup. It does not open trades automatically. It draws clean arrows on the chart, projects ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit reference levels for each signal, and shows a c
Tma Poc Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
POC + TMA SCALPER GOLD - Expert Advisor Professional DESCRIPTION: Automated trading system designed specifically for XAU/USD, combining Point of Control (POC) with Triangular Moving Average (TMA) to identify high-volume and trending zones. It uses advanced risk management with dynamic trailing stops and an intelligent grid system. TECHNICA
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rou
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
More from author
Risk And Trade Manager Demo MT5
Waseem Ejaz
Utilities
IN DEMO VERSION, "CLOSE BY PIPS & ALERTS" ARE DISABLED. FOR COMPLETE ACCESS PLEASE BUY. : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58097 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. You can also try our high probability indicator HAWA Price Action HAWA Price Action WITH 90% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https:/
FREE
Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard
Waseem Ejaz
5 (1)
Utilities
Profit Loss Symbols Dashboard Dashboard displays all manually entered pairs in settings and shows their profit loss information. One click to navigate between all pairs on one chart. Dashboard can be hide or displayed. Green Colour: Symbol(s) in Profit Red Colour: Symbol(s) in Loss Blue Colour: Current Chart Yellow Colour: Timeframe Selected TRY HAWA GOLD WITH 80% WIN RATE MT4 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58832 MT5 VERSIION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59276 Pleas
FREE
Trend with Momentum
Waseem Ejaz
5 (1)
Indicators
FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT4) Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise. SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades. Directory Location: Download fil
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Utilities
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
HAWA Gold
Waseem Ejaz
Indicators
HAWA GOLD Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  The system focuses only  Small and Steady Profits . It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place.  As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips. Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength usin
Price Action Setup MT4
Waseem Ejaz
Indicators
PROMOTIONAL OFFER. NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 125 USD. HAWA is pleased to introduce Price Action Setup indicator for all symbols with high success rate. It's advanced algorithm  finds the spots for you where smart money is moving in or out of the market. Indicator will produce signals with pre-calculated entry and exit levels keeping money management in place. The system aims to achieve small, steady and consistent profits and reduce losses. Unique Features: High Probability Success rate. Steady pro
Intraday Trading System
Waseem Ejaz
Indicators
Would you like to learn a technical system refined by centuries of use, but virtually unknown here? A system so versatile that it can be fused with any other indicator/technical tool? A system as pleasurable to use as it is powerful? If so, this indicator which scans candlestick charting techniques is for you. You should find it valuable no matter what your background in technical analysis. This trading system has been designed after years of hard work and back testing. Indicator will find stro
Trend Pro with Momentum
Waseem Ejaz
Indicators
FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT5) Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise. SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades. Directory Location: Download fil
Risk And Trade Manager MT5
Waseem Ejaz
1 (1)
Utilities
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58096 RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund allocation for individual trade in % and in amount. Get alert
HAWA Gold MT5
Waseem Ejaz
Indicators
HAWA GOLD MT5 Advanced trading indicator with realistic pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.  The system focuses only  Small and Steady Profits . It uses fixed stop loss for every signal to keep money management in place.  As compare to other available indicators in market, HAWA gold has unique feature of displaying total profit and loss in terms of points where 1PIP=10points and Minimum profit is 10 pips. Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review