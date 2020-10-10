Trend with Momentum
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
|FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD
HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT4)
Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate.
Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise.
SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades.
Directory Location: Download file inside "MQL4>Indicator" folder.
Unique Features
- This Indicator is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
- All timeframes has their own success percentage calculations displayed on each graph.
- User can choose timeframes of his/her choice to receive trading alerts.
- Send mobile notifications, email and pc alerts with defined entry and exit levels.
- Alerts can be turned ON/OFF.
- Square shape will be marked below candlestick for easy to view and analyse market conditions before taking trade.
- Advanced calculations for entry and exit levels.
- Non repainting indicator.
- Works well with all currency pairs and all timeframes. Suggested are M15 and above.
How to Open a Trade?
§ As soon as signal is received, open Order 1 at mentioned price (closing price of candlestick).
§ Place Order 2, 3 and 4 which are pending/limit orders.
§ Set stop loss and take profit at mentioned prices for all positions.
RECOMMENDATION: Keep lot size for order 1 smaller or same as compare to other pending/limit orders i.e. Order 2, 3, and 4 lot sizes. For example let’s say if lot size for Order 1 is 0.05. Then lot size for Order 2 could be 0.06, lot size for Order 3 could be 0.07 and for Order 4 it could be 0.08. OR user can have same lot sizes for all Orders depend on his/her trading style.
Please email us if you require further information:
Email: support@thehawa.co.uk (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond.
Thanks.
HAWA Traders
|PLEASE PROVIDE PROOF OF YOUR BUYING BY SENDING EMAIL AND GET YOUR FREE PRODUCT WITH IN 24 HOURS. THANKS!
Very good indicator!