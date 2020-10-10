Trend with Momentum

5

FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 65 USD

HAWA MOMENTUM & TREND PRO (MT4)

Advanced trading indicator with proper pre-defined entry and exit levels with almost 80% win rate. 

Its smart and advanced algorithm detects trend and trend strength using momentum for maximum profits and send signals after filtering out market noise.

SETTINGS: Please make sure all inputs are NOT "false" in indicator properties otherwise it will not display identified trades.

Directory Location: Download file inside "MQL4>Indicator" folder.

Unique Features

  • This Indicator is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
  • All timeframes has their own success percentage calculations displayed on each graph.
  • User can choose timeframes of his/her choice to receive trading alerts.
  • Send mobile notifications, email and pc alerts with defined entry and exit levels.
  • Alerts can be turned ON/OFF.
  • Square shape will be marked below candlestick for easy to view and analyse market conditions before taking trade.
  • Advanced calculations for entry and exit levels.
  • Non repainting indicator.
  • Works well with all currency pairs and all timeframes. Suggested are M15 and above.

How to Open a Trade?

§  As soon as signal is received, open Order 1 at mentioned price (closing price of candlestick).

§  Place Order 2, 3 and 4 which are pending/limit orders.

§  Set stop loss and take profit at mentioned prices for all positions.

RECOMMENDATION: Keep lot size for order 1 smaller or same as compare to other pending/limit orders i.e. Order 2, 3, and 4 lot sizes. For example let’s say if lot size for Order 1 is 0.05. Then lot size for Order 2 could be 0.06, lot size for Order 3 could be 0.07 and for Order 4 it could be 0.08. OR user can have same lot sizes for all Orders depend on his/her trading style.


Please email us if you require further information: 

Email: support@thehawa.co.uk      (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond.


Thanks.

HAWA Traders

PLEASE PROVIDE PROOF OF YOUR BUYING BY SENDING EMAIL AND GET YOUR FREE PRODUCT WITH IN 24 HOURS. THANKS!


Reviews 1
Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.03 21:46 
 

Very good indicator!

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.03.03 21:46 
 

Very good indicator!

Waseem Ejaz
2452
Reply from developer Waseem Ejaz 2021.03.03 22:23
Thanks Aravind for taking time to write a review.
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