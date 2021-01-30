Price Action Setup MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
|PROMOTIONAL OFFER. NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 125 USD.
Unique Features:
- High Probability Success rate.
- Steady profits with Minimum profit of 10 pips.
- Money management.
- This Indicator is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables.
- H1 timeframe is recommended.
- Send mobile notifications, email and pc alerts with defined entry and exit levels.
- Alerts can be turned ON/OFF.
- Non repainting indicator.
- Moveable display panel
- Daily average 20+ signals worth of 200+ pips a day
|MT5 VERSION: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61445
Please email us if you require further information:
Email: support@thehawa.co.uk (Please write complete indicator name in subject and give us 24 hours to respond your query)
Thanks.
HAWA Traders
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