Mountains MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MOUNTAINS:It is an indicator that detects market consolidations prior to a movement.
The larger and flatter a PLATEAU is, the more likely it is that the plateau will be followed by a powerful movement.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
The objective of this indicator is to indicate the areas before the market makes a move.
The areas that we are interested in detecting are the PLATEAU, which are between the slopes.
When the system detects a PLATEAU , the trader must place his operation in that area, waiting for the increase in volatility to reach its target.
The larger and flatter a PLATEAU is, the more likely it is that the plateau will be followed by a powerful movement.
The best option to carry out the operation of the PLATEAU is through coverage or grip.
Principal Input:
ZOOM: Factor for select the sensitivity of the detection of the PLATEAU.
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