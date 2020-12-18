Mountains MT4

MOUNTAINS:It is an indicator that detects market consolidations prior to a movement.



The objective of this indicator is to indicate the areas before the market makes a move.



The areas that we are interested in detecting are the PLATEAU, which are between the slopes.



When the system detects a PLATEAU , the trader must place his operation in that area, waiting for the increase in volatility to reach its target.



The best option to carry out the operation of the PLATEAU is through coverage or grip.







You can download the demo and test it yourself.





The larger and flatter aPLATEAU is, the more likely it is that the plateau will be followed by a powerful movement.





Principal Input:



ZOOM: Factor for select the sensitivity of the detection of the PLATEAU.



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I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.



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