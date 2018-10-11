Relative Trend Bias
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 October 2018
- Activations: 5
Relative Trend Bias
The Relative Trend Bias indicator is a simple indicator that helps you identify the current directional movement bias of a financial instrument based on the number of bars specified.
- Helps you identify the current trend based on a bar period of your choice
- Shows you level "safety zones" for reversals
- Shows you when the trade bias changes while the indicator is active on the chart
- Indicator is forward facing. It does not backdraw/backpaint but it can be tested on the indicator strategy tester.
- V1.1 Update: Trend Bias Change Alert Capability - Terminal and Email
Quick Introduction(Video)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_IS1noYyPnQ
Trend Bias Transition Markers - Know when the trend bias changes