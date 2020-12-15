The San Andres Fault MT5

The San Andres Fault is an indicator designed to detect the movements that make the market tremble.

This system detects a tremor and marks its intensity in real time to decide in your operation.

In addition, the recording of the sismic signal allows us to interpret movement patterns that help us in decision making

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

The indicator has a text help in the upper right corner, in which it shows whether the indicator has a bullish or bearish background trend. This is an intuitive and easy-to-use indicator, helping you decide the direction of your trade.

This indicator gives three indications on the open candle:

1) No tremors: Indicates that the current candle has no seismic record

2) EARTHQUAKE UP: Indicates a bullish seismic movement in the current candle. For scalping we can operate by buying if we want to go in favor of the market or by selling if we want to operate the pullback.

3) EARTHQUAKE DOWN: Indicates a bearish seismic movement in the current candle. For scalping we can operate by selling if we want to operate in favor of the market or by buying if we want to operate a pullback.





Also if the system detects a tremor. The system graduates us the power of this signal.

Using the Ritcher scale. The higher the value, the greater the signal strength.

This value is related to the temporality at higher temporalities, greater power is required.

A powerful earthquake would bring us closer to a breakout operation, while a weak earthquake would further support a pullback operation.









In addition to the open candle information. This indicator informs us of 3 different types of market patterns.

1) SINGLE TREMOR: It is an isolated signal that does not replicate, this is an indicator of a pullback, the market has made an attempt to move that has not been consolidated. Pullback operating indicator

2) REPLICA: They are two seismic impulses in the same direction and separated by a short time space. Indicates a confirmation of the move and speaks of a trend confirmation.

3) TRAIN TREMORS: It is a series of seismic impulses and indicates a strong trend in the market.





Principal Input:



Sensitivity: Factor for select teh sensitivity of the detection of seismic signal.



------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.



I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.



For any questions you can write me a message





Try the FREE demo now







