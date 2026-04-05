The Trrend indicator tracks the market trend while ignoring the sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature.

Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email.