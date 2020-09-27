BladeRunner
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 27 October 2020
- Activations: 20
Key characteristics:
- A revolutionary method of trading the major currency pairs using EMA and price action. The algorithm catches the trend and places scalping trades all the way to the defined exit.
- Furthermore, use the EA at your own pace. As it scalps the trend, at the moment you place it, it identifies the current trend and starts analyzing for potential trades.
- This EA is the optimized version of one of the most popular trading strategies - The Blade Runner.
- It is fully optimized for 4H, 1H, and 30M, but it also performs great at other timeframes.
- The lower the timeframe - the more trades it places (it is using more scalping techniques, than trend-followers)
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
- The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
- No dangerous money management are used
- Good resistance to unexpected market events
- The EA is very easy to setup and use
- Can be further optimized by the user in future period (5+years)
Settings:
- Lots- fixed trading lot
- Take Profit - take profit in pips (1 pip = 10 points for a 5-digit broker)
- Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
- Trailing SL - trailing stop in pips
- firstClose - the first close of the trend - variable that should be set as recommended below or optimized by advanced user (take a look at Key optimization pints)
- lastClose - the last close of a trend variable that should be set as recommended below or optimized by advanced user (take a look at Key optimization pints)
- MA_Shift - shift of the MA indicators (take a look at Key optimization pints)
- EMA_Period - period for the EMA indicator (take a look at Key optimization pints)
Key optimization points:
Maximum expected profit at 4H with the following settings:
- 4H inputs - StopLoss=15; TakeProfit=105; TrailingStop=25; Slippage=6; EMA_Period=14; firstClose=15; MA_Shift=1; lastClose=1
Also stable results on 30M and 1H:
- 30M inputs - StopLoss=45; TakeProfit=85; TrailingStop=50; Slippage=10; EMA_Period=28; firstClose=17; MA_Shift=1; lastClose=1
- 1H inputs - StopLoss=75; TakeProfit=95; TrailingStop=25 ; Slippage=2; EMA_Period=28; firstClose=11; MA_Shift=1; lastClose=1
**Past performance is not an indicator of future outcomes**
Doesn't exit the support. Decepcionante.