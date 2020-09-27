BladeRunner

1

Key characteristics:

  • A revolutionary method of trading the major currency pairs using EMA and price action. The algorithm catches the trend and places scalping trades all the way to the defined exit.
  • Furthermore, use the EA at your own pace. As it scalps the trend, at the moment you place it, it identifies the current trend and starts analyzing for potential trades.
  • This EA is the optimized version of one of the most popular trading strategies - The Blade Runner.
  • It is fully optimized for 4H, 1H, and 30M, but it also performs great at other timeframes.
  • The lower the timeframe - the more trades it places (it is using more scalping techniques, than trend-followers) 

Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss
  • The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
  • No dangerous money management are used
  • Good resistance to unexpected market events
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use
  • Can be further optimized by the user in future period (5+years)

Settings:

  • Lots- fixed trading lot
  • Take Profit - take profit in pips (1 pip = 10 points for a 5-digit broker)
  • Stop Loss - stop loss in pips
  • Trailing SL - trailing stop in pips
  • firstClose - the first close of the trend - variable that should be set as recommended below or optimized by advanced user (take a look at Key optimization pints)
  • lastClose - the last close of a trend variable that should be set as recommended below or optimized by advanced user (take a look at Key optimization pints)
  • MA_Shift - shift of the MA indicators  (take a look at Key optimization pints)
  • EMA_Period - period for the EMA indicator (take a look at Key optimization pints)






Key optimization points:

Maximum expected profit at 4H with the following settings:

  • 4H inputs - StopLoss=15; TakeProfit=105; TrailingStop=25; Slippage=6; EMA_Period=14; firstClose=15; MA_Shift=1; lastClose=1


Also stable results on 30M and 1H:

  • 30M inputs - StopLoss=45; TakeProfit=85; TrailingStop=50; Slippage=10; EMA_Period=28; firstClose=17; MA_Shift=1; lastClose=1
  • 1H inputs - StopLoss=75; TakeProfit=95; TrailingStop=25 ; Slippage=2; EMA_Period=28; firstClose=11; MA_Shift=1; lastClose=1


**Past performance is not an indicator of future outcomes**



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rt1234
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rt1234 2020.10.21 00:53 
 

Doesn't exit the support. Decepcionante.

Kiril Spiridonov
401
Reply from developer Kiril Spiridonov 2020.10.22 11:41
The algorithm establishes a support level by Fibonacci levels. Please feel free to contact me regarding any questions before you leave a review. The algorithm is quite complex to be simply explained.
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