Auto Move Stoploss to Entry

This is an EA that automatically sets the Stoploss of the order to the entry price. This EA works for most currency pairs and Gold. For simplicity, I set the input: - Auto Entry: Yes || No: You type Yes or No for the EA to work or not. - tral_stop: The distance between the current price and the entry price. If enough and greater than the required distance of the Server, Stoploss will move to entry. - Entry + Fix Point: For example, if you type 10 Points, the Stoploss will be translated by 10 Points compared to the entry price (ensure the minimum profit is 10 Points)

The EA is simple yet effective and easy to use. You only need to run the EA on a chart and it will automatically configure all existing orders. Good luck with your trading.

P/S: Remember to check: Allow Live Trading and Allow DLL Imports.

Tks!


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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
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