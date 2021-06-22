Auto Move Stoploss to Entry

This is an EA that automatically sets the Stoploss of the order to the entry price. This EA works for most currency pairs and Gold. For simplicity, I set the input: - Auto Entry: Yes || No: You type Yes or No for the EA to work or not. - tral_stop: The distance between the current price and the entry price. If enough and greater than the required distance of the Server, Stoploss will move to entry. - Entry + Fix Point: For example, if you type 10 Points, the Stoploss will be translated by 10 Points compared to the entry price (ensure the minimum profit is 10 Points)

The EA is simple yet effective and easy to use. You only need to run the EA on a chart and it will automatically configure all existing orders. Good luck with your trading.

P/S: Remember to check: Allow Live Trading and Allow DLL Imports.

Tks!



