Escape the Black Hole MT4

Escape the black Hole, is a system that detects the range that is the black hole that keeps your money.





Once the limit of that range, which would be the event horizon, has been detected, an attack system at the price that operates in favor of the escape of that black hole begins.





Therefore, it is a system that operates in favor of the trend at the moment in which it is confirmed that the trend has exceeded the point of gravity that drags it into the fearsome price range that devours the trend like a black hole devours matter.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart. Autolot: Lot automatic. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true. TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.

------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now







