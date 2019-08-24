Exponential Moving Average Crossover with ADX

4.5
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here: Simple Forex Trading Strategies

The expert advisor opens trades when EMAs cross and the Average Directional Index is above 25.

The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.

The recommended currency pair is GBPAUD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1.

This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs, timeframes, and current maket conditions.

Recommended Settings at Comment #2

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings!


Reviews 2
IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 06:22 
 

Excelente EA para operaciones Largas , FELICITACIONES

r_ober_t
142
r_ober_t 2022.05.11 21:32 
 

It works ok, reliable, still I’m trying, I will update when I finish testing it for two weeks at least

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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.01.18 06:22 
 

Excelente EA para operaciones Largas , FELICITACIONES

r_ober_t
142
r_ober_t 2022.05.11 21:32 
 

It works ok, reliable, still I’m trying, I will update when I finish testing it for two weeks at least

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