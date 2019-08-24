Exponential Moving Average Crossover with ADX
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
The expert advisor opens trades when EMAs cross and the Average Directional Index is above 25.
The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator.
The recommended currency pair is GBPAUD. The recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1.
This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame and with any Currency Pair but you should know how to adjust the parameters to your new pairs, timeframes, and current maket conditions.
Recommended Settings at Comment #2
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Excelente EA para operaciones Largas , FELICITACIONES