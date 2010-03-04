Toumed MT5

EA TOUMED







****** Only 10 copies Availible for $399 ******* ****** Final price $1499 *****





EA Toumed is a professional scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis is used. The expert does not use grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protection against sleppage , day trading filters and allows you trade with a fixed lot or use automatic lot calculation based on MM module.







This expert advisor does not use dangerous strategies . No Martingale, No Grid, Only Real Stop Loss and Take Profit .







******** VERY VERY IMPORTANT ******** : Before testing the expert on Demo check spread( Max 0.3 pips) and Change the settings using the settings in comment4 , each pair and each frame has its own settings , use the right settings to get good results

spread should not exceed 0.3 pips ( Raw spread account or Zero Spread account )







Advantages

Price movement analizer;

Dynamic offsets correction system;

Multistage profit closure algorithm;

Each trade protected by stop-loss;

Not used indicators, martingale, arbitrage;

Start Backtest from 2004;

Time and day filters;

Flexible settings.





Parameters





FixedLot - Fixed trading lot;

- Fixed trading lot; MM - Use automatic lot calculation;

- Use automatic lot calculation; Risk -the Risk of every trade

-the Risk of every trade MaxTP Pips - Take profit, pips;

- Take profit, pips; MaxSL Pips - Stop loss, pips;

- Stop loss, pips; Slippage - Slippage in price allowed, pips;

- Slippage in price allowed, pips; Trailing_Stop - Main trailing stop level, pips;

- Main trailing stop level, pips; Trailing Step - Main trailing step level, pips;

- Main trailing step level, pips; Trailing Start- Main trailing start , pips;

Main trailing start , pips; GMT offset Auto - detect trading server GMT zone ;

- detect trading server GMT zone ; GMT offset Manual - set manually the GMT Time

set manually the GMT Time Monday - Monday trading filter;

- Monday trading filter; Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;

- Tuesday trading filter; Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;

- Wednesday trading filter; Thursday - Thursday trading filter;

- Thursday trading filter; Friday - Friday trading filter;

- Friday trading filter; Expiration -Expiration time for the pending orders;

-Expiration time for the pending orders; Comment - expert comment

expert comment Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.





Recommendations

recommended deposit is $100.

Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.

Timeframes: 15 Mn,H1,H4

VPS with fast connection.



Symbol EUR/USD;USD/JPY;AUD/USD Timeframe 1H Settings each pair and each frame has its own settings Brokers Broker with low or fixed spread and commission, ecn, stp Minimum Deposit 100 usd

















ALWAYS REMEMBER :





" Success is defined by the end results of a long series of trades over time , not the end result of just one trade. "















