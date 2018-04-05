Amaris EA MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.9
- Activations: 10
- current price 99 $ - will be rised soon-
- Adding on the attractive price , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free
- Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368 (low Risk )
AMARIS EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses a very successful night scalping strategy which has proven its effectiveness over the years , AMARIS will trade only during the very quiet and doux hours of night using a lot of filters , safety measures and stop loss , it can trade on multiple currency pairs making profits and gain.
(low Risk ) * Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1796381
Recommended pairs: EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;GBPCHF;GBPCAD;GBPAUD;EURCAD
Features of use
Amaris does not use any risky strategy like martingale, grid , etc.
The default parameters are optimized for all Pairs .
The robot can make many trades per night and every trade is protected by a visual stop loss and take profit trailing stop .
There is a spread filter that prevent trading during nights with massive spread .
Recommendations
- recommended deposit is $100.
- Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.
- Timeframes: 5 Mn
- VPS with fast connection.
Advantages
- Price movement analizer;
- Multistage profit closure algorithm;
- Each trade protected by stop-loss;
- Not used , martingale, arbitrage; or dangerous strategies
- Time and day filters;
- Flexible settings.
Parameters
- Risk-Max Risk per trade
- Spread_Filter - Prevent trading if the spread exceeds this value;
- Slippage_pips - Slippage in price allowed, pips;
- Max_Stop_Loss- Max Stop loss, pips;
- Server_Offset_Automatically set automatically the time to server time
- First_Period_Start-the first trading period starting hour (server time )
- First_Period_End- the first trading period ending hour (server time )
- Second_Period_Start-the second trading period starting hour (server time )
- Second_Period_End- the second trading period ending hour (server time )
- Sunday - Sunday openning trading filter;
- Monday - Monday trading filter;
- Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;
- Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;
- Thursday - Thursday trading filter;
- Comment - expert comment
- Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.