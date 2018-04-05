Amaris EA MT5

current price 99 $ - will be rised soon-

Adding on the attractive price , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free



Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368 (low Risk )







AMARIS EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses a very successful night scalping strategy which has proven its effectiveness over the years , AMARIS will trade only during the very quiet and doux hours of night using a lot of filters , safety measures and stop loss , it can trade on multiple currency pairs making profits and gain.









(low Risk ) * Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1796381

Recommended pairs: EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;GBPCHF;GBPCAD;GBPAUD;EURCAD





Features of use



Amaris does not use any risky strategy like martingale, grid , etc.

The default parameters are optimized for all Pairs .

The robot can make many trades per night and every trade is protected by a visual stop loss and take profit trailing stop .

There is a spread filter that prevent trading during nights with massive spread .





Recommendations

recommended deposit is $100.

Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.

Timeframes: 5 Mn

VPS with fast connection.





Advantages

Price movement analizer;

Multistage profit closure algorithm;

Each trade protected by stop-loss;

Not used , martingale, arbitrage; or dangerous strategies

Time and day filters;

Flexible settings.





Parameters

Risk -Max Risk per trade

-Max Risk per trade Spread_Filter - Prevent trading if the spread exceeds this value;

- Prevent trading if the spread exceeds this value; Slippage_pips - Slippage in price allowed, pips;

- Slippage in price allowed, pips; Max_Stop_Loss - Max Stop loss, pips;

- Max Stop loss, pips; Server_Offset_Automatically set automatically the time to server time

set automatically the time to server time First_Period_Start- the first trading period starting hour (server time )

the first trading period starting hour (server time ) First_Period_End- the first trading period ending hour (server time )

the first trading period ending hour Second_Period_Start- the second trading period starting hour (server time )

the second trading period starting hour (server time ) Second_Period_End- the second trading period ending hour (server time )

the second trading period ending hour (server time ) Sunday - Sunday openning trading filter;

- Sunday openning trading filter; Monday - Monday trading filter;

- Monday trading filter; Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;

- Tuesday trading filter; Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;

- Wednesday trading filter; Thursday - Thursday trading filter;

- Thursday trading filter; Comment - expert comment

expert comment Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.































