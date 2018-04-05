Amaris EA MT5

  • current price 99 $ - will be rised soon-
  • Adding on the attractive price  , I will give those who buy AMARIS an other SUCCESSFUL BREAKOUT EA for free 
  •  Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368 (low Risk )


AMARIS EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses a very successful night scalping strategy which has proven its effectiveness over the years , AMARIS will trade only during the very quiet and doux hours of night using a lot of filters , safety measures and stop loss , it  can trade on multiple currency pairs  making profits and gain.



(low Risk )  * Live performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1430368

                                                https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1796381

Recommended pairs: EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDCAD;EURAUD;USDCAD;EURGBP;USDCHF;GBPCHF;GBPCAD;GBPAUD;EURCAD


Features of use

Amaris does not use any risky strategy like martingale, grid , etc.

The default parameters are optimized for all Pairs .

The robot can make many trades per night and every trade is protected by a visual stop loss and take profit trailing stop .

There is a spread filter that prevent trading during nights with massive spread .


Recommendations

  • recommended deposit is $100.
  • Use an ECN broker with a low spread and fast order execution.
  • Timeframes: 5 Mn
  • VPS with fast connection.


Advantages

  • Price movement analizer;
  • Multistage profit closure algorithm;
  • Each trade protected by stop-loss;
  • Not used , martingale, arbitrage; or dangerous strategies 
  • Time and day filters;
  • Flexible settings.

Parameters

  • Risk-Max Risk per trade
  • Spread_Filter -  Prevent trading if the spread exceeds this value;
  • Slippage_pips - Slippage in price allowed, pips;
  • Max_Stop_Loss-  Max Stop loss, pips;
  • Server_Offset_Automatically set automatically the time to server time 
  • First_Period_Start-the first trading period starting hour (server time )
  • First_Period_End- the first trading period ending hour (server time )
  • Second_Period_Start-the second trading period starting hour (server time )
  • Second_Period_End- the second trading period ending hour (server time )
  • Sunday - Sunday openning trading filter;    
  • Monday - Monday trading filter;
  • Tuesday - Tuesday trading filter;
  • Wednesday - Wednesday trading filter;
  • Thursday - Thursday trading filter;
  • Comment - expert comment
  • Magic - unique identifier for Ea's orders.





 





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