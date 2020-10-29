Demko
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
DEMKO
EA Demko is a professional expert works based on an analysis that always follow the trend and waits for the breakout and price correction . This EA is switching in positions, if a trade hit a stop loss it will open an opposit trade with a predetermined lot series in a very strong area.
Features:
- Every trade is protected with stop-loss
- Fully customized martingale
- Tested with 99.90% data with different spread
Live Signal :
IMPORTANT!
Do NOT use martingale if you dont know the risks involved!
Recommendations
|Symbol
|EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY , USDCAD , EUJPY,EURGBP
|Timeframe
|H1
|Settings
|Default or set files
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp
|Minimum Deposit
|1000 usd
|Market Entry method
|Pending Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
Parameters:
- Initial Volume- The initial lot to start trading
- Take profits - Set take profit for the first trade
- Stop loss - Set stoploss
- Take profit - Set take profit
- FIB Initial Volume - the initial volume that used for the Fibonacci sequence
- Fib Take profit - Set the take profit for the next trades that use fib seq
- Fib Stop loss - Set the stop loss for the next trades that use fib seq
- Magic number - Set the magic number