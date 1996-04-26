TrendFDR
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
This is a professional TrendFact indicator. Knowledge of the entry point of each currency is very important for every trader trading in the forex market. This indicator measures the changes in the trend direction for any currency pair and timeframe, using the built-in authoring algorithm. The strategy for trading on trend, filtering and all the necessary functions are built into one tool! The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). TrendFact intelligent algorithm determines the trend accurately, filters out market noise and generates input signals and output levels. Functions with extended statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator.