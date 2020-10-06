New MACD Multi Timeframes

This is a New Single/Multi Timeframes Indictor based on Moving Average divergence concepts

You can use it in differerent modes :

Single time frame Mode :(2nd prefered)

you input the time frames all the same period - you will get a square wave for Bear /Bull Areas

two- time frame Mode :(1st prefered)

you input the two time frames you prefer- you will get two square waves representing the 2 timeframes -

when the two square waves are showing a Bear area a Red down arrow will appear and the same for Bull area

Multi- time frame Mode :

you input up to five time frames you prefer- you will get fivesquare waves representing the signals from the 5 timeframes -

when the five square waves are showing a Bear area a Red down arrow will appear and the same for Bull area

the Multi modes will show less areas for trading





Also a main input is the index value : 10 /20....500 (as per your choice )

low index values when using high input timeframes like 30 min and above also for short term trading

High index values when using Low input timeframes like 30 min and below also for high term trading



