Grid Scalper Pro MT5

Grid Scalper Pro is a dynamic grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that turns adverse price movement into structured recovery. It opens a basket on a clean signal and, if price moves against it, layers additional trades at measured intervals, then closes the whole group at a volume-weighted breakeven-plus target.

What separates the Pro edition is the intelligence wrapped around that engine: a structure-aware Smart Grid, a built-in Economic Calendar with automatic news pause, and a premium interface whose state survives restarts.

Defaults are tuned for XAUUSD (Gold), 3 digits (e.g. 7011.123). Backtest and optimise before deploying on any symbol.


HOW DOES IT WORK?

Three self-contained signal engines are built in. Pick one per chart:
  1. Moving Average: price vs MA crossover entries
  2. Break of Structure (BOS): confirmed swing-high / swing-low breakouts
  3. Supply & Demand: auto-detected zones with impulse confirmation, retrade rules and zone-size limits

Once a basket is open, the grid manages recovery. Spacing can be static, contracting, expanding, or hybrid (contract-then-expand / expand-then-contract), and grid lots can follow a multiplier or a recovery-based sizing model that targets your profit goal directly.

SMART GRID: STRUCTURE AWARENESS

In Smart Grid mode, when a confirmed trend forms against an open basket, grid additions pause. They resume only after a Change of Character (CHoCH) shows the structure has turned back, so the grid stops fighting momentum and re-engages on the reversal instead. CHoCH levels and swings are drawn on the chart.

BUILT-IN ECONOMIC CALENDAR & NEWS FILTER

A native on-chart calendar lists upcoming events with currency, impact, forecast and a live countdown. It can automatically hold new entries around news, either for the whole day or a custom window before and after each release, filtered by currency (majors, single currency, or custom list), impact level, and even specific event names (NFP, FOMC, CPI and more). Event data is cached to a local database, so the news filter also works inside the Strategy Tester.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Daily drawdown protection (% of balance)
Trailing stop on the lead trade with activation threshold
Volume-weighted breakeven closure for baskets
Optional per-trade stop loss
Caps on baskets and trades per basket, with configurable cap action
Geometry filter against clustered entries
Trade direction filter (buys only / sells only / both)
Server-time trading window
Static lots or dynamic lots as % of equity

INTERFACE & PERSISTENCE

Draggable, resizable dashboard: account, per-basket and daily-drawdown status, dark / light themes
On-chart notifications for entries, grid steps and alerts
Signal arrows, zones and structure drawn on the chart
Interactive onboarding guide on first run: manual, how-it-works, inputs reference and FAQ
Panel layout, theme and open trade state all survive restarts through a single shared database

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Grid: YES, this is a grid recovery EA by design
Martingale-style lot scaling: OPTIONAL (multiplier or recovery-based)
Stop Loss: OPTIONAL per trade
Trailing Stop: ACTIVE
Breakeven basket close: ACTIVE
News Protection: ACTIVE (live and tester)
Daily DD Limit: AVAILABLE

REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), defaults tuned for it
Account Type: Hedging
VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation
Use a distinct magic number per chart when running multiple instances

RISK WARNING

Grid trading can compound both gains and losses. Adding positions into an adverse move increases exposure, and the built-in safeguards reduce but never remove that risk, especially with aggressive sizing or limited capital. Trade only money you can afford to lose, prove every setting on a demo account first, and treat any historical result as illustration, not a promise of future performance. How you deploy this tool, and the outcome, remain your responsibility.
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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.64 (11)
Experts
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