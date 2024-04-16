The Real Trader is an EA using real trader strategy. Swing Trading 100%.

Never Get lose again in Gold trading. We have cracked the code to make profit for you. Just sit and let the EA do there Job.

Timeframe: H4 (only)

Instrument: Gold,XAUUSD (only)

Spread doesn't matter but ECN is preffered

SL and TP Ready for every position

It is Swing Trading expected to open trade 1 or 2 position a week

Result may a bit different base on your broker performence excutive



****If you 're using broker that have more then 2 decimal please contact me to send directly***



Made In Cambodia

If you are Cambodian Please Contact me: https://t.me/Dararith_098