The Real Trader

The Real Trader is an EA using real trader strategy. Swing Trading 100%.
Never Get lose again in Gold trading. We have cracked the code to make profit for you. Just sit and let the EA do there Job.

Timeframe: H4 (only)

Instrument: Gold,XAUUSD (only)

Spread doesn't matter but ECN is preffered

SL and TP Ready for every position

It is Swing Trading expected to open trade 1 or 2 position a week
Result may a bit different base on your broker performence excutive 

****If you 're using broker that have more then 2 decimal please contact me to send directly***

Made In Cambodia

If you are Cambodian Please Contact me: https://t.me/Dararith_098

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Experts
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Welcome to the Alone Trading Top! 100% Swing Trading Build on the very succesfull Gold Trading successful for 10 years.The EA uses multiple confirmation algorithms to find the best entry price and runs multiple strategies internally to spread the risk of the trades. All trades have a stoploss and takeprofit, but also use a trailing stoploss and trailing takeprofit to minimize the risk, and  maximize the potential of each trade. The system is build on the very popular and proven strategy: trading
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