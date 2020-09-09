Magic EUAU

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle

Arrows are not re-painted

Trade sessions: Any

Currency pairs: ( recommended) EUR/AUD

EUR/AUD Working time frame: M5

Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute

Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..



For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

Good luck !



