Magic EUNZ
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 18 April 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М5 and the expiration time is 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes and entry the trade at new candle
Arrows are not re-painted
- Trade sessions: Any
- Currency pairs: (recommended) EUR/NZD
- Working time frame: M5
- Expiration time: 5,10,15 minute
- Up buffer: 1, down buffer: 0
*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..
For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.
Good luck !